The 76th Tony Awards are about to take center stage. Celebrating the year's best Broadway performances, The Tony Awards air this Sunday, June 11. Broadway fans with cable will be able to watch the awards show live on CBS, while those who've cut the cord can stream live on Paramount+.

Hosting the show for the second year will be theater superstar Ariana DeBose — best known for her role as Maria in the Steven Spielberg-directed West Side Storyand most recently seen on Apple TV+'s Schmigadoon, a musical parody series.

When are the 2023 Tony Awards?

The Tony Awards will air live on Sunday, June 11, 2023. Coverage will begin on CBS at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

Where are the 2023 Tony Awards?

The 76th annual Tony Awards will be held in New York City, but not at Radio City Musical Hall or Beacon Theater — the usual spots. This year, the Tony Awards will take place at the United Palace, a gorgeous theater in Washington Heights.

Heather Hitchens and Charlotte St. Martin, who work closely with the awards show, spoke on the change, “We are excited to bring the Tony Awards to the historic United Palace for the first time," they said in a statement. "As we celebrate the best of this Broadway season and 76 years of the Tony Awards, we look forward to ushering in a new golden age for the show from this majestic, golden age theatre.”

How to watch the 2023 Tony Awards

This year, the Tony Awards will be airing on CBS. If you don't have cable, you can watch the awards show live via Paramount+ with has plans for as low as $5/month. Even better, you can watch the Tony Awards for free if you don't yet have a Paramount+ subscription as the service provider offers a free seven-day trial.

Who will perform at the 2023 Tony Awards?

It is common for the new Broadway shows for the year to give performances. While performers are yet to be announced, you may expect to see numbers from Some Like it Hot, & Juliet, Kimberly Akimbo and more.

The WGA Strike and the 2023 Tony Awards:

The Tony Awards Management Company asked for a waiver from the Writer's Guild of America (WGA), but were denied. However, the WGA said it would not picket the event, allowing the award show to move forward as scheduled. As a result of the strike, however, this year's Tony Awards will go on unscripted. This will affect the show in big ways. For example, Lin Manuel Miranda, who was working on the opening number, is no longer moving forward with this introduction.

Who are the 2023 Tony Award nominees?

The musical Some Like It Hot has the most nominations this year while the plays Ain't No Mo' and Leopoldstadt are also making a buzz. Some of the main categories for the Tony Awards include the following nominees:

Best Musical

& Juliet

Kimberly Akimbo

New York, New York

Shucked

Some Like It Hot

Best Play

Ain't No Mo'

Between Riverside and Crazy

Cost of Living

Fat Ham

Leopoldstadt

Best Revival of a Musical

Into the Woods

Lerner & Loewe’s Camelot

Parade

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Best Revival of a Play

August Wilson’s The Piano Lesson

A Doll’s House

The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window

Suzan-Lori Parks’ Topdog/Underdog

Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Play

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Topdog/Underdog

Corey Hawkins, Topdog/Underdog

Sean Hayes, Good Night, Oscar

Stephen McKinley Henderson, Between Riverside and Crazy

Wendell Pierce, Death of a Salesman

Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Play

Jordan E. Cooper, Ain't No Mo'

Samuel L. Jackson, August Wilson's The Piano Lesson

Arian Moayed, A Doll's House

Brandon Uranowitz, Leopoldstadt

David Zayas, Cost of Living

Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical

Christian Borle, Some Like It Hot

J. Harrison Ghee, Some Like It Hot

Josh Groban, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Brian d'Arcy James, Into the Woods

Ben Platt, Parade

Colton Ryan, New York, New York

Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Musical

Kevin Cahoon, Shucked

Justin Cooley, Kimberly Akimbo

Kevin Del Aguila, Some Like It Hot

Jodran Donica, Lerner & Loewe's Camelot

Alex Newell, Shucked

Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Play

Jessica Chastain, A Doll's House

Jodie Comer, Prima Facie

Jessica Hecht, Summer, 1976

Audra McDonald, Ohio State Murders

Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Play

Nikki Crawford, Fat Ham

Crystal Lucas-Perry, Ain't No Mo'

Miriam Silverman, The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window

Katy Sullivan, Cost of Living

Kara Young, Cost of Living

ET has also compiled a complete list of nominations.

