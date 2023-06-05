How to Watch the 2023 Tony Awards Online — Air Date, Nominees, Streaming and More
The 76th Tony Awards are about to take center stage. Celebrating the year's best Broadway performances, The Tony Awards air this Sunday, June 11. Broadway fans with cable will be able to watch the awards show live on CBS, while those who've cut the cord can stream live on Paramount+.
Hosting the show for the second year will be theater superstar Ariana DeBose — best known for her role as Maria in the Steven Spielberg-directed West Side Storyand most recently seen on Apple TV+'s Schmigadoon, a musical parody series.
When are the 2023 Tony Awards?
The Tony Awards will air live on Sunday, June 11, 2023. Coverage will begin on CBS at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.
Where are the 2023 Tony Awards?
The 76th annual Tony Awards will be held in New York City, but not at Radio City Musical Hall or Beacon Theater — the usual spots. This year, the Tony Awards will take place at the United Palace, a gorgeous theater in Washington Heights.
Heather Hitchens and Charlotte St. Martin, who work closely with the awards show, spoke on the change, “We are excited to bring the Tony Awards to the historic United Palace for the first time," they said in a statement. "As we celebrate the best of this Broadway season and 76 years of the Tony Awards, we look forward to ushering in a new golden age for the show from this majestic, golden age theatre.”
How to watch the 2023 Tony Awards
This year, the Tony Awards will be airing on CBS. If you don't have cable, you can watch the awards show live via Paramount+ with has plans for as low as $5/month. Even better, you can watch the Tony Awards for free if you don't yet have a Paramount+ subscription as the service provider offers a free seven-day trial.
Who will perform at the 2023 Tony Awards?
It is common for the new Broadway shows for the year to give performances. While performers are yet to be announced, you may expect to see numbers from Some Like it Hot, & Juliet, Kimberly Akimbo and more.
The WGA Strike and the 2023 Tony Awards:
The Tony Awards Management Company asked for a waiver from the Writer's Guild of America (WGA), but were denied. However, the WGA said it would not picket the event, allowing the award show to move forward as scheduled. As a result of the strike, however, this year's Tony Awards will go on unscripted. This will affect the show in big ways. For example, Lin Manuel Miranda, who was working on the opening number, is no longer moving forward with this introduction.
Who are the 2023 Tony Award nominees?
The musical Some Like It Hot has the most nominations this year while the plays Ain't No Mo' and Leopoldstadt are also making a buzz. Some of the main categories for the Tony Awards include the following nominees:
Best Musical
& Juliet
Kimberly Akimbo
New York, New York
Shucked
Some Like It Hot
Best Play
Ain't No Mo'
Between Riverside and Crazy
Cost of Living
Fat Ham
Leopoldstadt
Best Revival of a Musical
Into the Woods
Lerner & Loewe’s Camelot
Parade
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Best Revival of a Play
August Wilson’s The Piano Lesson
A Doll’s House
The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window
Suzan-Lori Parks’ Topdog/Underdog
Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Play
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Topdog/Underdog
Corey Hawkins, Topdog/Underdog
Sean Hayes, Good Night, Oscar
Stephen McKinley Henderson, Between Riverside and Crazy
Wendell Pierce, Death of a Salesman
Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Play
Jordan E. Cooper, Ain't No Mo'
Samuel L. Jackson, August Wilson's The Piano Lesson
Arian Moayed, A Doll's House
Brandon Uranowitz, Leopoldstadt
David Zayas, Cost of Living
Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical
Christian Borle, Some Like It Hot
J. Harrison Ghee, Some Like It Hot
Josh Groban, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Brian d'Arcy James, Into the Woods
Ben Platt, Parade
Colton Ryan, New York, New York
Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Musical
Kevin Cahoon, Shucked
Justin Cooley, Kimberly Akimbo
Kevin Del Aguila, Some Like It Hot
Jodran Donica, Lerner & Loewe's Camelot
Alex Newell, Shucked
Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Play
Jessica Chastain, A Doll's House
Jodie Comer, Prima Facie
Jessica Hecht, Summer, 1976
Audra McDonald, Ohio State Murders
Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Play
Nikki Crawford, Fat Ham
Crystal Lucas-Perry, Ain't No Mo'
Miriam Silverman, The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window
Katy Sullivan, Cost of Living
Kara Young, Cost of Living
