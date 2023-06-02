Can we pull you for a chat? Last summer's Love Island series was one of the most dramatic and now the hit reality show is returning for its 10th season. If you've been watching the USA series that aired in 2019 on CBS, and are eagerly waiting for season five, then you should already know that this series is based on a UK show—and now is the time to catch up.

In the UK, Love Island airs on the British station ITV and subsequently streams on their streaming platform ITVX. Unfortunately, for those in the States, or elsewhere, you'll get an error that you're not in the right location to access this service.

That's where a virtual private network, or VPN, like one from ExpressVPN or NordVPN comes in handy. These VPNs create a connection between your computer and another server that is extra secure and keeps your location masked. With blazing-fast streaming speeds and reliable connections, you can watch Love Island on ITV from anywhere.

Love Island UK recently introduced the newest Islanders and it looks like it's going be a banger of a season. The summer 2023 Love Island contestants are ready to enter the villa in Mallorca and Maya Jama, who also hosted Netflix's Glow Up, will be the host of this season. If this season will be anything like the others, prepare for love triangles, betrayals, heartbreak and all the drama you could imagine.

Love Island UK Season 10 Release Date

The first episode of season 10 of the UK's Love Island will premiere on Monday, June 5.

How to watch Love Island UK Season 10 Online

British dating show Love Island's home network, ITV, has its own streaming service — ITVX. If you don't live in the United Kingdom, you'll need a UK IP address to watch season 10, which you can get with a VPN.

A VPN is great for unlocking streaming services like Netflix or Hulu and accessing your favorite shows or sports games, like the NBA Finals. You can connect to a VPN server in your home country and use your local streaming service account to watch your favorite show.

Watch on ExpressVPN

Watch on NordVPN

The first nine seasons of the reality dating show are available to watch on Hulu for those in the United States, and by the time you finish all of those, season 10 could potentially be on the streaming service too.

Watch on Hulu

How to watch Love Island US Online

You can also catch up on Love Island (USA) before season five premieres sometime this summer. This one is a bit trickier to follow: You can watch the first two seasons on Netflix, the first three seasons on Hulu (as well as four seasons of Love Island Australia), the first three seasons on Paramount+ and season four on Peacock, who will also air the fifth season of Love Island (USA).

Watch on Netflix

Watch on Hulu

Watch on Paramount+

Watch on Peacock

