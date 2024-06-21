The second half of 'Yellowstone' season 5 is coming to Paramount Network. Here's how to watch the hit show without cable.
Yellowstone fans watched the midseason finale of season 5 early last year on January 1, 2023, and now we finally have a date for the return of the Taylor Sheridan series. Fans will just have to hold their horses a little longer until the second half of the fifth and final season premieres in November 2024.
While the Duttons are taking a break, you can catch up on all the drama from the season's first eight episodes along with old seasons of the most-watched show on cable. Keeping up with Yellowstone has always been a bit tricky — the Paramount Network series, unlike prequels 1883 and 1923, is not available on Paramount+ — but we’ve got all the tips and tricks to make sure you can watch new episodes of Yellowstone in real-time.
'Yellowstone' Season 5 - Part 1
As of May 25, 2023, you can now watch the first four seasons as well as the first half of season 5 of Yellowstone on Peacock.
'Yellowstone' Season 5 - Part 2
When season 5 part 2 of Yellowstone begins airing in November, you can watch with a live streaming service with Paramount Network in its line-up. Philo offers the Paramount Network in its base package, but you can also add the entertainment package to Sling TV's Orange Plan for an extra $6 to watch Yellowstone live.
Yellowstone follows the Duttons, a family of landowners who control the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States. The season 5, part 2 teaser trailer doesn't reveal much, but we know it will pick up off where the events of Part 1 ended and that Kevin Costner has decided to step down from his role after this season.
The fifth season has a total of 14 episodes airing in two parts, with the first 8 episodes now available to stream. Paramount Network has announced that the show will return for season 5, part 2 in November 2024. It's been a lesson it patience waiting for the final episodes, but there is an end in sight.
Below, find out everything we know about how to watch Yellowstone season 5, part 2.
Yellowstone Season 5, Part 2 premiere date and time
The second half of the fifth and final season of Yellowstone will premiere Sunday, November 10 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on the Paramount Network.
How to watch Yellowstone Season 5 online
Cable’s most-watched series is available to watch, well, on cable. Yellowstone airs on Paramount Network — the channel, not the streaming platform. But good news comes to those who wait: The first half of season 5 (eight episodes in total) is now available to stream on Peacock.
Once Part 2 of season 5 begins airing, you can watch the show on Paramount (again, the channel, not the streaming service). If you’ve cut the cable cord and still want to tune into your favorite cowboy drama, don’t fret. You can access the Paramount channel through live TV streaming subscriptions such as Sling TV.
Other great options for live-streaming Yellowstone in November are Philo, FuboTV and Hulu + Live TV. Philo and FuboTV both come with free 7-day free trials and Hulu + Live TV has a free 3-day trials so you can trying these streaming services for free before being locked in.
If you don't want to sign up for a subscription service, you also have the option to buy the fifth season of Yellowstone — including episodes 1-8 — through Prime Video for $40.
'Yellowstone' Season 5 (Digital Purchase)
Through Amazon's Prime Video, you can buy the full 5th season of Yellowstone, including Part 1 and 2 which will be uploaded after airing.
Where to watch Yellowstone seasons 1 to 4
The first four seasons and the first half of season 5 of Yellowstone are currently streaming on Peacock.
Where to watch 1883, 1923 and 6666, the Yellowstone prequels
Yellowstone’s prequel series, 1883, follows the post-Civil war generation of Duttons as they journey to Montana to establish the future Yellowstone ranch. The series is available to stream exclusively on Paramount+.
1923 stars Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren as relatives of 1883's James Dutton. A Yellowstone origin story, 1923 introduces a new generation of the Dutton family as they explore the early twentieth century in the mountain west. You can watch the Yellowstone prequel, 1923 on Paramount+ now.
There is also the announced series 6666 ("The Four Sixes") that will be set in West Texas, as opposed to Montana where other Yellowstone series hail from. The new show will explore the grit and drama of the long-standing cattle ranch and is expected to premiere sometime in 2024.
A Matthew McConaughey-led Yellowstone spinoff has also been in the works for awhile, but nothing official has been announced. So while the original Yellowstone series is coming to an end, there will be plenty of ranch drama down the line.
ET, Paramount Network and Paramount+ are subsidiaries of Paramount.
RELATED CONTENT: