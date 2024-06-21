Yellowstone fans watched the midseason finale of season 5 early last year on January 1, 2023, and now we finally have a date for the return of the Taylor Sheridan series. Fans will just have to hold their horses a little longer until the second half of the fifth and final season premieres in November 2024.

While the Duttons are taking a break, you can catch up on all the drama from the season's first eight episodes along with old seasons of the most-watched show on cable. Keeping up with Yellowstone has always been a bit tricky — the Paramount Network series, unlike prequels 1883 and 1923, is not available on Paramount+ — but we’ve got all the tips and tricks to make sure you can watch new episodes of Yellowstone in real-time.

Yellowstone follows the Duttons, a family of landowners who control the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States. The season 5, part 2 teaser trailer doesn't reveal much, but we know it will pick up off where the events of Part 1 ended and that Kevin Costner has decided to step down from his role after this season.

The fifth season has a total of 14 episodes airing in two parts, with the first 8 episodes now available to stream. Paramount Network has announced that the show will return for season 5, part 2 in November 2024. It's been a lesson it patience waiting for the final episodes, but there is an end in sight.

Below, find out everything we know about how to watch Yellowstone season 5, part 2.

Yellowstone Season 5, Part 2 premiere date and time

The second half of the fifth and final season of Yellowstone will premiere Sunday, November 10 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on the Paramount Network.

How to watch Yellowstone Season 5 online

Cable’s most-watched series is available to watch, well, on cable. Yellowstone airs on Paramount Network — the channel, not the streaming platform. But good news comes to those who wait: The first half of season 5 (eight episodes in total) is now available to stream on Peacock.

Watch on Peacock

Once Part 2 of season 5 begins airing, you can watch the show on Paramount (again, the channel, not the streaming service). If you’ve cut the cable cord and still want to tune into your favorite cowboy drama, don’t fret. You can access the Paramount channel through live TV streaming subscriptions such as Sling TV.

Sign Up for Sling TV

Other great options for live-streaming Yellowstone in November are Philo, FuboTV and Hulu + Live TV. Philo and FuboTV both come with free 7-day free trials and Hulu + Live TV has a free 3-day trials so you can trying these streaming services for free before being locked in.

Try Philo Free

Try FuboTV Free

Try Hulu + Live TV Free

If you don't want to sign up for a subscription service, you also have the option to buy the fifth season of Yellowstone — including episodes 1-8 — through Prime Video for $40.

Where to watch Yellowstone s easons 1 to 4

The first four seasons and the first half of season 5 of Yellowstone are currently streaming on Peacock.

Watch on Peacock

Where to watch 1883, 1923 and 6666, the Yellowstone prequels

Yellowstone’s prequel series, 1883, ​​follows the post-Civil war generation of Duttons as they journey to Montana to establish the future Yellowstone ranch. The series is available to stream exclusively on Paramount+.

Watch 1883 Now

1923 stars Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren as relatives of 1883's James Dutton. A Yellowstone origin story, 1923 introduces a new generation of the Dutton family as they explore the early twentieth century in the mountain west. You can watch the Yellowstone prequel, 1923 on Paramount+ now.

Watch 1923 Now

There is also the announced series 6666 ("The Four Sixes") that will be set in West Texas, as opposed to Montana where other Yellowstone series hail from. The new show will explore the grit and drama of the long-standing cattle ranch and is expected to premiere sometime in 2024.

A Matthew McConaughey-led Yellowstone spinoff has also been in the works for awhile, but nothing official has been announced. So while the original Yellowstone series is coming to an end, there will be plenty of ranch drama down the line.

ET, Paramount Network and Paramount+ are subsidiaries of Paramount.

Updates on Celebrity News, TV, Fashion and More! By clicking "Sign Up", you confirm that you have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge our Privacy Policy Sign up

RELATED CONTENT: