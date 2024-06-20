Kevin Costner has officially announced he will not be returning for any more episodes of Yellowstone in the future.

The Horizon: An American Saga star took to Instagram on Thursday to share a video message with fans, and broke the news that had long been swirling about his total departure from the series before the end of the fifth and final season.

"I just wanted to reach out and let you know that, after this long year-and-a-half of working on Horizon, and doing all the things that that's required, and thinking about Yellowstone -- that beloved series that I love, that I know you love -- I just realized that I am not going to be able to continue Season 5b, or into the future," a somber Costner shared in the video.

Speaking about his time on the hit series, the 69-year-old two-time Oscar winner said it "was something that really changed me."

"I loved it, and I know you loved it. And I just wanted to let you know that I won't be returning," he continued. "I love the relationship we've been able to develop, and I'll see you at the movies."

The update comes just a few days after Costner sat down for an interview on Sirius XM's The Spotlight with Jessica Shaw, while promoting his new film, Horizon: An American Saga, and he made comments that suggested to some fans that the door might still be open for him to come back as the family patriarch, John Dutton.

"I loved doing Yellowstone. I wouldn't mind doing it again if I can find the way to fit [it] into my life the way it did for five years. And if I can't, I'm content with what I did," Costner shared. "Would I do it again? I would, but it has to match up with my life."

Kevin Costner stars as John Dutton on the Paramount Western drama series 'Yellowstone.' - Paramount

As for whether Costner has spoken to series co-creator Taylor Sheridan, the actor revealed that a meeting of the minds has happened.

"Taylor and I have talked about what it would take to do it, and I think we're just trying to resolve if that could ever be that way. I've said exactly what I felt that there's no ... that's usually what I do. That's exactly how I feel, so I'll tell someone."

Costner had previously told ET back in April that he would be interested in returning.

"I'd like to be able to do it but we haven't been able to," Costner said. "...I thought I was going to make seven [seasons] but right now we're at five. So how it works out -- I hope it does -- but they've got a lot of different shows going on. Maybe it will. Maybe this will circle back to me. If it does and I feel really comfortable with [it], I'd love to do it."

Taylor Sheridan and Kevin Costner attend the 'Yellowstone' premiere in June 2018. - Rob Latour/Variety/Penske Media via Getty Images

Costner's Instagram message to his fans on Thursday comes hours after Paramount Network announced that the highly anticipated second half of season 5 will premiere Sunday, Nov. 10 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Yellowstone resumed production on the final episodes on May 20. As of right now, the remaining episodes are slated to be the final episodes of Sheridan's flagship franchise. Also as of right now, the Montana-based show is carrying on without Costner.

Part one of Horizon: An American Saga hits theaters June 28, followed by part two on Aug. 16.

