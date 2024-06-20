Kevin Costner has once again been asked about Yellowstone and the 69-year-old actor, once again, delivered a tidbit suggesting there just may be a path for his return to the hit series.

While promoting his most ambitious project since his 1990 epic, Dances With Wolves, Costner was asked about the Paramount Network series during his appearance on Sirius XM's The Spotlight with Jessica Shaw, where he was promoting his latest project, Horizon: An American Saga.

"I can't let you go without asking in this room full of Yellowstone fans, and I know you've been talking about it so much as you've been promoting this," said Shaw, to which Costner responded with, "I haven't been talking about it so much. You've been asking about it a lot."

Shaw then asked if his feelings about the show had changed since he's been asked about it so much lately and whether he's spoken to Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan..

"Well, look at me. 1988 and I still want to do the same movie," said Costner in reference to the year he wrote the script for Horizon. "You know, I don't fall out of love. I love doing Yellowstone. I wouldn't mind doing it again if I can find the way to fit [it] into my life the way it did for five years and if I can't, I'm content with what I did. Would I do it again? I would, but it has to match up with my life."

As for whether Costner has spoken to Sheridan, the actor revealed that a meeting of the minds has happened.

"Well, Jiminy Christmas," Costner joked before adding, "Taylor and I have talked about what it would take to do it, and I think we're just trying to resolve if that could ever be that way. I've said exactly what I felt that there's no ... that's usually what I do. That's exactly how I feel, so I'll tell someone."

Costner had previously told ET back in April that he would be interested in returning.

"I'd like to be able to do it but we haven't been able to," Costner said. "...I thought I was going to make seven [seasons] but right now we're at five. So how it works out -- I hope it does -- but they've got a lot of different shows going on. Maybe it will. Maybe this will circle back to me. If it does and I feel really comfortable with [it], I'd love to do it."

He also told ET he's thought about how the story to his famed character, John Dutton III, would wrap up.

Taylor Sheridan and Kevin Costner at a "Yellowstone" premiere. - Rob Latour/Variety/Penske Media via Getty Images

"Well, you know, he needs to be proactive in what happens and I've kind of had my own fantasy how it might be," Costner said, "but that's Taylor's thing. I said as much to him a while back. I had thoughts how it could happen, but we just have to see."

Costner's recent revelation comes as Paramount Network announced on Thursday that the highly anticipated second half of season 5 will premiere Sunday, Nov. 10 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Yellowstone resumed production on the final episodes on May 20. As of right now, the remaining episodes are slated to be the final episodes of Sheridan's flagship franchise. Also as of right now, the Montana-based show is carrying on without Costner.

Part one of Horizon: An American Saga hits theaters June 28, followed by part two on Aug. 16.

RELATED CONTENT: