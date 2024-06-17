Kevin Costner is open to returning to Dutton Ranch!

The Oscar-winning actor spoke with CBS Sunday Morning about possibly reprising his role as John Dutton on Paramount's Yellowstone series.

"Yeah," he said when asked if he would go back to the series. "If I liked the story I would go back."

After it was revealed that he wouldn't be be back for fifth and final season of Taylor Sheridan's drama, there was speculation as to why he left. Costner told CBS Sunday Morning that he did "everything I was contracted to do with Yellowstone."

On Monday, Costner also spoke to Today about possibly coming back to the Yellowstone universe.

"I've supported that thing and I've loved it," he said of the show. "It's been really important to me. I would love to go back under the right circumstances. I think that all of us want. For me, it really needs to be the right circumstances."

He added, "Saying there's a chance, there's always a chance. I love the thing. You've got to be really clear about that."

Earlier this month, Costner revealed that he initially signed on for three seasons of the Paramount drama. The Bodyguard star's exit also didn't bring any ill feelings.

"I just believed in the world. I knew it was a soap opera. I knew we should all be in jail. We've all killed people there and so you throw logic out the window, right, a little bit," he told Dax Shepard on The Armchair Expert podcast.

Speaking about Sheridan, Costner added, "He has a great ear and he just wrote that stuff really authentically and it was good fun and he wrote my part especially well and Kelly [Reilly]'s part, so listen, I had a lot of fun with it."

In April, Costner echoed his sentiments about returning to Yellowstone, emphasizing the importance of a good story – amid all of the spin-offs – connecting back to his character.

"I'd like to be able to do it, but we haven't been able to," Costner told ET in April. "...I made five seasons of it -- thought I was going to make seven, so how it works out -- I hope it does -- but they've got a lot of different shows going on... Maybe this will circle back to me. If it does and I feel really comfortable with it, I'd love to do it."

The 69-year-old actor has clearly been vocal about his love for Yellowstone --- which returned to production in May. Meanwhile, Costner is promoting his western drama film, Horizon: An American Saga, hitting theaters on June 24.

