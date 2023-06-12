After beating the Miami Heat in Game 4 on Friday night, the Denver Nuggets are now one win away from capturing the franchise's first NBA Championship. Can Miami extend the series another game? Find out tonight when the Heat and Nuggets meet in Game 5 of the 2023 NBA Finals.

Tip-off from Ball Arena in Denver is set for 8:30 p.m. ET. The Heat vs. Nuggets live stream is on ABC and ESPN3. If you don't have cable and want to stream the Denver Nuggets vs. Miami Heat Finals games online, we've got you covered. Here is everything you need to know about when and where to stream the Nuggets vs. Heat without cable.

How to Watch Nuggets vs. Heat Game 5 Online

Each game of the 2023 NBA Finals will air exclusively on ABC.

A great way for fans to watch every single NBA Finals game is with Sling TV. You can get ESPN3 and ABC live streams as part of Sling’s Orange plan at just $40 a month. Right now, Sling TV is offering a deal sent from the basketball gods to new subscribers: $20 off your first month.

For a live TV streaming service that offers ABC, ESPN, NBA TV, and TNT, check out fuboTV to watch the NBA Finals 2023 online. The fuboTV Pro plan costs $75 a month, and you get a seven-day free trial to try it out and stream a few games of the NBA playoffs at no cost.

Another popular streaming service, Hulu, will also be airing the NBA Finals if you have the Hulu with Live TV plan. For $70/month you'll get access to Live TV, Hulu, Disney+ and ESPN+.

How to Watch NBA Finals Online For Free

Depending on how you time it, you could watch a few of the Nuggets vs. Heat Final games for free. If you're a new subscriber, fuboTV offers a 7-day free trial so you could watch a week of games at no cost. After the first seven days the membership fee is $75 per month.

When is the Nuggets vs. Heat Game 5?

NBA Finals Schedule:

Game 5: Monday, June 12 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Game 6: Thursday, June 15 at 8:30 p.m. ET (if necessary)

Game 7: Sunday, June 18 at 8:00 p.m. ET (if necessary)

Most experts predict the Nuggets will take it all, with superstar player Nikola Jokic — arguably one of the best players in the league — and point guard Jamal Murray, who's skilled at keeping opposing teams on their toes. But nothing is certain, especially with Heat's Jimmy Butler. The skilled player is known for his frequent steals. What we can be sure of is that this championship game will be action-packed and full of surprises, and we're here for the entertainment.

