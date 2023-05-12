The cast and crew of White Men Can't Jump had to make sure their remake of the 1992 sports comedy could stand up to the original, especially when it comes to the basketball scenes.

Sinqua Walls, who was a McDonald's All-American Game nominee in high school and played on the University of San Francisco Dons men's basketball team, attributed the remake's "authenticity" to their director, Calmatic.

"I think that was a testament to our filmmaker. I think Calmatic wanted to really do that, the studio really wanted to do that this time around," he told ET at the film's premiere on Thursday at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood. "They're like, 'OK, we're going to reboot this thing and one of the things we have to be critical of is making sure that the basketball is authentic because you can't cheat it now.'"

"The audience is so much smarter now, they're so much more aware, they're so much more exposed," the 38-year-old added. "So it's like, 'OK, if we're going to do the basketball, we have to go and lean on something with a little more authenticity.' ...I think that's the way that you can retell something -- in a way where you're not going to try to do the same thing over again."

It's not just the audience keeping an eye out for the film's authenticity! Teyana Taylor, who stars in the film alongside Walls, Jack Harlow, Laura Harrier, Vince Staples, Myles Bullock and the late Lance Reddick, revealed that her former NBA pro husband Iman Shumpert visited the set and got a first look at the film's basketball scenes while he was around.

Saying that it was important that the film sharpen up its depiction of streetball, Taylor added, "I'm not going to be married to who I'm married to and then like sign on to do a movie, [where] I gotta hear his mouth, you know what I'm saying?"

The actress shared that Shumpert visited the White Men Can't Jump set while filming The Chi and gave his approval. "Yeah, he's doing his thing, he's really killing it," she said proudly. "He's a few seasons in now, so he's been up and throughout The Chi. But he came to set a few times so I was like, 'Yo, y'all better show out. You better step it up!'"

Fans will get a chance to see how true to life the film's basketball scenes are when White Men Can't Jump begins streaming exclusively on Hulu in the U.S on May 19.

