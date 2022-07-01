‘White Men Can’t Jump’: Myles Bullock and Vince Staples Join Reboot

20th Century Studios' remake of the classic '90s film White Men Can't Jump is fleshing out its growing cast. The new film will give audiences a fresh take on Ron Shelton's 1992 sports comedy, starring Wesley Snipes, Woody Harrelson and Rosie Perez. The original followed Black and white basketball hustlers as they joined forces to double their chances of winning money on the street courts and in a basketball tournament.

The remake's previously announced cast members include Sinqua Walls and Jack Harlow. Walls will take on Snipes' iconic role, while Harlow will step into the role originated by Harrelson.

In May, ET confirmed that Lance Reddick, Teyana Taylor, Laura Harrier and Tamera 'Tee' Kissen joined the production. Reddick plays Benji Allen, the father of Walls' character. Benji is living with MS and has been his son's coach and support system since a very young age. The details for Taylor and Harrier's characters have not been disclosed.

On June 30, Deadline broke the news that BMF's Myles Bullock and rapper Vince Staples are the latest additions to the cast.

Bullock will play Renzo, one of Kamal’s (Walls) best friends since high school. Sarcastic and a bit of a goofy guy, he is the tallest player on the court who hates being forced to get rebounds but will step up his game if it means supporting the team. Details on Staples' role haven’t been disclosed.

Snipes, Harrelson and Perez reunited during the 94th Academy Awards, taking the stage to commemorate the 30th anniversary of their film.

"Oh my gosh, thank you so much! It's just hard to believe that it's been 30 years since White Men Can't Jump," Perez said, overwhelmed with emotion.

"You mean 30 years since I proved they could," Harrelson quipped.

"I don't know about that. You still look like a slow, geeky chump to me," Snipes shot back.

"I'm not slow. In fact, I'm in the best shape of my life. I am in the zone," Harrelson suggested.

"More like zoned out. Like really high," Perez added, to Harrelson's begrudging agreement. "It looks like I'm the only silver one up here. Some things haven't changed in 30 years!"

