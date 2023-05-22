Carmelo Anthony Is Retiring From the NBA After 19 Seasons

Former No. 3 overall pick and 10-time NBA All-Star Carmelo Anthony announced on Monday that he is retiring from the game of basketball after 19 seasons. Anthony, 38, did not play in the league this season, and informed the world of his decision in a video released on social media.

"I remember the days when I had nothing, just a ball on the court and a dream of something more," Anthony said. "But basketball was my outlet, my purpose was strong, my communities, the cities I represented with pride, and the fans that supported me along the way. I am forever grateful for those people and places, because they made me Carmelo Anthony.

"But now the time has come for me to say goodbye -- to the court where I made my name, to the game that gave me purpose and pride. But this bittersweet goodbye to the NBA, I am excited about what the future holds for me. When people ask what I believe my legacy is, it's not my feats on the court that come to mind, nor the awards or praise, because my story has always been more than basketball."

Anthony then addressed his son, 15-year-old Kiyan, a rising basketball prospect who already has an offer from Syracuse and just may follow in his father's footsteps.

"My legacy, my son, it's in you. I will forever continue through you, because the time has come for you to carry this torch," he said. "So [Kiyan], chase your dreams, let nothing hold you back, let nothing intervene. My legacy, now and forever, lives on through you. I will always be proud of all that you do."

Anthony entered the league in 2003 with one of the greatest draft classes of all time, and quickly emerged as a premier scorer. He made 10 All-Star Games, six All-NBA teams, won a scoring title and was named to the league's 75th anniversary team in 2022.

The majority of his career was spent with the Denver Nuggets and New York Knicks, before short cameos with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, Portland Trail Blazers and Los Angeles Lakers.

This story was originally published by CBS Sports on May 22, 2023.

