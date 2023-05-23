Starting today, May 23, HBO Max and Discovery+ have merged into one streaming platform called, simply, Max. This comes following the announcement in April that the two services would combine.

“From the biggest superheroes to real-life champions; from culture-shaping dramas to taste-shaping entertainment; from fantastical realms to the realest of worlds, Max will offer an unrivaled range of choice,” said JB Perrette the President & CEO of Global Streaming & Games at Warner Bros. Discovery in a press release.

What does this mean for current HBO Max and Discovery+ subscribers?

HBO Max subscribers will now have access to Max — and all of the new Discovery+ content added there — with the same login information they used to watch their favorite shows on the HBO streamer. Discovery+ subscribers, however, will only have access to the Discovery+ platform.

What will be different between HBO Max and the new service Max?

Max hosts the same HBO Max content you know and love, including HBO shows and HBO Max Originals. Now called Max Originals this includes House of Dragons, Succession, Barry and other titles. Subscribers will also retain access to libraries of content from Warner Bros., Cartoon Network, Adult Swim and DC.

In addition to the existing HBO Max content, Max will also have Discovery+ content. Discovery+ content features shows from HGTV, Food Network, Discovery Channel, TLC, ID channels and more. This includes favorites like House Hunters, Property Brothers, Chopped and 90 Day Fiancé. And we can't forget to mention the beloved Discovery Channel Shark Week.

There are also brand new Max Originals being released with the launch of Max including What Am I Eating? With Zooey Deschanel, Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai and a reboot of the animated MTV series Clone High. Shazam! Fury of the Gods, a hit DC film, is also being released to the platform today.

How much does Max cost?

The base cost for Max is actually the same as what existing subscribers pay for HBO Max with one major change: Now that $10 per month covers Max's lowest, ad-supported tier. With Max, there are three tiers to choose from:

Max with Ads: $10/month or $100/yearly for 16% savings. The plan allows you to stream HD content on up to two devices at once.

$10/month or $100/yearly for 16% savings. The plan allows you to stream HD content on up to two devices at once. Ad-Free Max: $16/month or $130/yearly for 20% savings. The plan allows you to stream HD content on up to two devices at once and download up to 30 shows.

$16/month or $130/yearly for 20% savings. The plan allows you to stream HD content on up to two devices at once and download up to 30 shows. Ultra Ad-Free Max: $20/month or $200/yearly for 16% savings. The plan allows you to stream 4K Ultra HD content with Dolby Atmos audio on up to four devices at once and download up to 100 shows.

Note that existing subscribers may be prompted to renew their subscription when they log in.

What are the best shows and movies to watch on Max?

Now that HBO and Discovery+ have joined forces, there are so many movies and TV shows to choose from on the platform. From adventure to romance, DIY to kid-friendly fun, there's something for absolutely everyone. Here's a snippet:

HBO Original Series

White House Plumbers starring Woody Harrelson

Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love (coming on May 27)

The Righteous Gemstones, which has a new season dropping mid-June

The season finale of the raved-about Somebody Somewhere

Plus, catch HBO favorites like The Last of Us, The White Lotus, Euphoria, Game of Thrones, The Sopranos, Curb Your Enthusiasm, The Wire, Veep and Sex and the City

Max Originals

The Other Two, with a new season airing this week on May 25

Flight Attendant starring Kaley Cuoco

John Cena's Peacemaker

Plus Hacks, And Just Like That..., Doom Patrol, and Harley Quinn

Binge-Worthy Shows

The Big Bang Theory

Friends

Abbott Elementary

Rick and Morty

South Park

Cooking and Home Improvement Shows

Fixer Upper

Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines

Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations

Guy Fieri's Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives

Iconic Movies

Casablanca

The Harry Potter collection

The Shining

A Clockwork Orange

Studio Ghibli's Spirited Away, My Neighbor Totoro and Kiki's Delivery Service

DC favorites from The Dark Knight to Aquaman to Black Adam.

For more streaming suggestions, check out our weekly list of must-watch television series and films.

