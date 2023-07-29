Disney's latest fairytale of the past to be brought to life, The Little Mermaid, created waves when announced in early 2016. Life-long fans could now take their own kids to the theater to experience the film they constantly chose for family movie nights as children. Appearing on the big screen in late May, the beloved film made a big splash and was one of the most highly anticipated films of 2023.

After a long wait, the movie has grown legs and made its way to streaming sites. While it's not a part of any free streaming libraries, you can purchase the live-action remake on digital platforms as of July 25. The Little Mermaid is now available to stream on Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV.

Rob Marshall’s live-action adaptation of one of the most classic Disney stories ever stars Halle Bailey as Ariel and Melissa McCarthy as Ursula. Joining Bailey and McCarthy in the star-studded cast are Javier Bardem as King Triton, London-native Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric and Daveed Diggs as the voice of Sebastian.

Like all Disney live-action remakes, The Little Mermaid follows the classic storyline with a few modern changes. The Little Mermaid will feature music from Disney's Oscar-winning animated musical classic of 1989 as well as four new songs.

Here is everything to know about when and where to watch Disney's The Little Mermaid.

The Little Mermaid Release Date

The Little Mermaid premiered in US cinemas on May 26, 2023.

How to watch The Little Mermaid Online

The Little Mermaid was shown exclusively in theaters, but now you can purchase the film through either Apple TV+ or Amazon Prime Video.

Watch on Apple TV+

Watch on Prime Video

If you prefer a physical DVD, Blu-ray or 4K Ultra HD, Disney will release these versions on September 19.

Is The Little Mermaid coming to Disney+?

We can expect the movie will come to Disney+, so you can stream it for free with membership, but no release date has been announced yet. Based on previous movie releases, Disney+ will start streaming the movie after the DVD release date, so we estimate you can watch The Little Mermaid on Disney+ sometime after September 19.

You can also watch the animated version of Hans Christian Andersen's 1837 fairy tale of Ariel on Disney+ now. Disney+ costs $8/month for ad-supported streaming or $11/month for the ad-free plan. Both plans give members access to the full Disney+ lineup of movies and shows, including another reimagining of a familiar tale, Peter Pan & Wendy.

Sign Up for Disney+

Watch the Trailer for The Little Mermaid

During the 95th Academy Awards, The Little Mermaid dropped its first full theatrical trailer, giving viewers their first full look at McCarthy as Ursula and showcasing Bailey's voice singing the iconic Little Mermaid song "Part of Your World."

Bailey told ET that McCarthy's natural warmth added a layer of nuance to her wickedness in the film. "She has this very kind of maternal trickiness to her when it comes to tricking Ariel in the film, so I got to be consumed in her world and falling into her spell," she explained. "It wasn't so much like mean, mean. It was like [Ariel] looking for a maternal figure."

This interview was conducted prior to the SAG-AFTRA strike, which began on July 13, 2023.

RELATED CONTENT:

Halle Bailey's ‘The Little Mermaid’ Doll Is Already a Bestseller

Halle Bailey Shares How She Relates to 'The Little Mermaid's Ariel

'The Little Mermaid' Releases Halle Bailey's 'Part of Your World'

'The Little Mermaid': Behind the Scenes With Halle Bailey, Melissa McCarthy and More!

'Little Mermaid' Trailer: Halle Bailey and Melissa McCarthy Face Off

How to Watch 'Peter Pan & Wendy' Online — Now Streaming

'The Little Mermaid' Official Trailer

Halle Bailey on Melissa McCarthy's 'Little Mermaid' Transformation