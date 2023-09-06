Streaming

Get 3 Months of Disney Plus for Just $6 Right Now to Watch 'The Little Mermaid', 'Ahsoka' and More

Subscribe before September 20 to get three months of Disney Plus for just $2 per month.

Starting today, new and returning Disney+ subscribers can get three months of Disney Plus Basic for $1.99 per month instead of $7.99 a month. If you don't mind ads, this limited-time offer saves you $6 per month to watch new TV shows and movies like The Little MermaidAhsoka, the second season of Loki and so much more. The Disney Plus deal is available now through Wednesday, September 20 — so be sure to sign up soon and take advantage of these savings.

The Basic-tier Disney Plus subscription gives you access to the entire library shows and movies, including Marvel, Pixar, Star Wars and National Geographic content. You can also watch on multiple devices at a time, which is perfect for families. After the three months are up, your subscription will be set to auto-renew for the usual $8 per month price, and you can cancel at any time.

This special promo comes as Disney recently announced that a price increase would be coming to the ad-free version of its streaming service beginning October 12, raising the monthly price from $10.99 to $13.99. The ad-supported version of Disney+ provides access to the same content as the tier without ads.

In addition to today’s announcement that Elemental will come to Disney Plus on September 13, subscribers can also prepare for spooky season with The Nightmare Before Christmas and Hocus Pocus and catch new movies like Eva Longoria's Flamin' Hot and Oscar-winning Avatar: The Way of Water.

For even more streaming options, Disney also introduced a new ad-free Disney Plus and Hulu plan for $19.99 per month, which is about $12 cheaper than buying both separately. 

Get Them Both

