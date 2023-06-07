Apparent by the numerous neon-dusted fingers across the nation, one of America's favorite snacks has to be the Flamin' Hot Cheeto.

While there may be some controversy on how the fiery snack came to be, one origin story starts with a real-life janitor, Richard Montañez. This rags-to-riches story has captivated the hearts of many and now it's coming to the big (and small) screen.

Potentially best known for her acting role in Desperate Housewives, Eva Longoria — now as a director — was pivotal in bringing Montañez's inspiring story of rising from a humble Frito-Lay janitor to developing the tasty snack to both Hulu and Disney+. Montañez will be played by Jesse Garcia whose most recent role was in the Jennifer Lopez film The Mother. The fresh comedy premieres on Friday, June 9. The film is aspirational and gives viewers hope to follow their own dreams.

Longoria spoke exclusively to ET about the film, saying "I'm proud of this story. I'm proud of this cast and crew.... It's a beautiful story. It's inspiring. It's complex. It's feel good. It's full of heart.

"We all have a story to tell," she added. "And it doesn't matter if you're a janitor or waiter, a valet, you know? Tell your stories." The first-time director also took to Instagram to talk about Flamin' Hot: "My heart was filled with love and energy from all my beautiful Latino familia! Gracias Cris Abrego and @iambeckyg for hosting this beautiful dinner to celebrate the premier of my first feature film Flamin’ Hot 🔥This film is OUR film! Can’t wait for the world to see it!!"

If you prefer to watch your movies on the big screen, Flamin' Hot will also play in select theaters beginning June 9.

If you've not yet signed up for Hulu, it is possible to watch Flamin' Hot for free because new users who sign up for the membership can get a 30-day free trial of the streaming service. You could even try out the more expensive Hulu without ads for free to watch the film without any commercial breaks.

