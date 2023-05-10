Ever wonder who first had the idea to make Cheetos "flamin' hot"? That's the story behind director Eva Longoria's upcoming biopic, appropriately titled, Flamin' Hot.

The film is based on a memoir of the same name by Richard Montañez, a former Frito-Lay janitor who rose through the ranks at the company after he claimed to invent the now-iconic Flamin' Hot seasoning.

In the first trailer for the film, which dropped on Wednesday, viewers see Montañez's journey to take the snack industry by storm.

The film features Narcos: Mexico star Jesse Garcia as Montañez, and Annie Gonzalez as his wife, Judy -- in addition to Tony Shalhoub, Dennis Haysbert, Emilio Rivera, Matt Walsh, Pepe Serna and more.

While some controversy over the degree of Montañez's involvement in the creation of Flamin' Hot Cheetos has come under some scrutiny in the past few years -- particularly after the Los Angeles Times published an investigation digging into the snack's presumed creator -- Longoria told ET at the Palm Springs International Film Festival earlier this year that it was important to her to tell the story of a migrant laborer-turned-PepsiCo executive.

Searchlight Pictures

"This story was really important to me," she shared. "Richard Montañez is a real person, so to do him justice, to do a biopic, is hard as well -- and a period piece. But I think it's been testing through the roof, so I'm like, 'Yes! It's landing where it's supposed to be landing with the people.'"

See more from the director in the video below.

Flamin' Hot debuts June 9 on Hulu and Disney+.

RELATED CONTENT:

Eva Longoria on Portraying the Image of a Hero in 'Flamin' Hot'

Eva Longoria Talks Flamin' Hot Cheetos Movie Challenges

Everything We Know About the Flamin' Hot Cheetos Controversy & Biopic

Eva Longoria Calls Her Acting Career an Accident as She Pivots to ‘True’ Love Directing (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Related Gallery