Flamin' Hot has found its stars! Eva Longoria confirmed that Jesse Garcia will play Richard Montanez, the Flamin’ Hot Cheetos creator, and Gentefied's Annie Gonzalez will play his wife, Judy, in her upcoming feature directorial debut.

"Well hey you two @jessejohngarcia @annieggonzalez 😘 I’m SO excited!! It was so important for me to cast Mexican-American actors in these pivotal roles when telling Richard Montañez’s story authentically," she wrote on Instagram. "I’m beyond lucky to be able to work with them in creating this beautiful film! @hotcheetosrpm #FlaminHot."

Flamin' Hot tells the true life story of Montanez, a Frito-Lay janitor who was inspired by his Mexican American heritage to create Flamin’ Hot Cheetos. Additionally, Gentefied co-creator Linda Yvette Chavez has boarded the project for revisions on Lewis Colick's screenplay, per Deadline.

Garcia is known for his role in the 2006 Sundance Film Festival Grand Jury Prize winner Quinceañera. He can also be seen in Under the Same Moon, Narcos: Mexico, From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series and The Avengers.

As for Gonzalez, aside from her starring role on Netflix's Gentefied, which was renewed for a second season, the actress' credits include Vida, Shameless, East of the Mountains and Good Girls.

Production for the Searchlight Pictures and Franklin Entertainment film is set to start over the summer in New Mexico.

