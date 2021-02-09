Netflix is heading back to Boyle Heights to explore the lives and drama of three Mexican-American cousins navigating the day-to-day challenges of working at their family’s taco shop and caring for their abuelo, Pop, in the rapidly gentrifying Los Angeles neighborhood. Gentefied, which is co-produced by America Ferrera, was renewed for an eight-episode second season last May, just three months after the bilingual series premiered on the streamer.

Based on the 2017 Sundance Film Festival web series of the same name, the show, which is centered around cousins Ana, Erik and Chris Morales, is as much about spending time in Mama Fina’s taco shop as it is about their individual dreams, daily struggles and love lives, and season 2 left us wanting more of this irresistible dramedy.

How Season 1 Ended

At the end of season 1, Pop is taken away by ICE without the Morales family’s knowledge after being arrested for a months-old outstanding fine. In the midst of this, Erik and his girlfriend, Lidia, are contemplating a major move to Palo Alto, Chris’ father offers to pay for his culinary school and Mama Fina faces extinction after Vivian, an art connoisseur, buys the taco shop with plans to transform it into a themed “pop-up culinary experience.”

What Season 2 Is About

While the series left off on some major cliffhangers, the cast and the show’s creators were able to reunite to give fans a taste of season 2 with a virtual table read of one of next season’s episodes. Hosted by George Lopez, the event premiered on the Netflix Is a Joke YouTube channel last May, in an effort to raise awareness for Proyecto Pastoral, a Boyle Heights non-profit aimed at addressing the impact of COVID-19 on the community’s low-income residents.

While COVID has delayed production, creators Linda Yvette Chávez and Marvin Lemus teased fans with some vague season 2 plot details on Twitter.



Season 2 is gooOooOoood. Sooooo gooooood. Like we legit both cried working on it. Can’t wait. #gentefiedhttps://t.co/ELxNwipQjw — Linda Yvette Chávez (@lindayvette) August 26, 2020

Premiere Date

The cast started filming this month, with America returning to the director's chair, so we’re hopeful for a return to Netflix late in 2021 or early 2022. In the meantime, you can binge all of the groundbreaking Latinx series -- starring Karrie Martin, JJ Soria, Carlos Santos and Joaquín Cosio -- available now on Netflix.

The New and Returning Cast

We don't know yet if we'll be seeing any new faces next season, but we do know that J.J. Soria, Carlos Santos, Karrie Martin, Joaquín Cosío, Julissa Calderon, Annie Gonzalez, Laura Patalano and Felipe Esparza will be returning for the second season.

RELATED CONTENT:

Eva Longoria and Tia Mowry Face Off on Netflix’s ‘Game On!’: Trailer (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

'Gentefied' Renewed for Season 2, Cast and Crew to Celebrate With Live Table Read

'Marry Me': Everything We Know About Jennifer Lopez's Romantic Comedy

'Narcos: Mexico': Everything We Know About Season 3

Related Gallery