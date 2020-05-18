Netflix’s acclaimed dramedy series, Gentefied, has been picked up for a second eight-episode season, the streaming platform announced on Monday.

Created by Marvin Lemus and Linda Yvette Chávez, and adapted from the 2017 Sundance Film Festival sleeper hit of the same name, Gentefied tells a bilingual story about family, community, and the search for the American Dream in an ever-changing politically charged modern landscape.

The cast and creators of the series announced that they will be celebrating their second season renewal with a live table read on Wednesday, May 20, at 5 p.m. PT, 8 p.m. ET on the Netflix Is a Joke YouTube channel.

The virtual table read will be hosted by George Lopez, and will also aim to raise awareness for the Los Angeles-based non-profit organization Proyecto Pastoral, which is currently focusing on COVID-19 relief efforts in low-income areas in and around the Boyle Heights neighborhood.

The first season of the groundbreaking Latinx series -- starring Karrie Martin, JJ Soria, Carlos Santos, and Joaquín Cosio -- is available now on Netflix.

Get more Latinx news at ET MÁS, ETonline's section featuring the latest celeb, film, TV, music and style news.

