America Ferrera's latest project is almost here!

The actress serves as executive producer of Netflix's new series, Gentefied, which debuts on the streaming service next month. Ferrera will also guest star on the series alongside Wilmer Valderrama, as well as direct two episodes.

Gentefied, adapted from the 2017 Sundance digital darling of the same name, is a bilingual series following three Mexican-American cousins and their chase of the American Dream. Set in Los Angeles, the Spanglish dramedy sees the characters struggle with how changing society has threatened their neighborhood, their immigrant grandfather and the family taco shop.

Check out the trailer below.

Gentefied is created by Marvin Lemurs and Linda Yvette Chávez. Joaquín Cosío, Karrie Martin, JJ Soria and Carlos Santos star in the project, which is produced by Charles D. King and Kim Roth of MACRO, Ferrera of Take Fountain, Teri Weinberg of Yellow Brick Road and Aaliyah Williams.

All episodes of Gentefied are available to stream starting Feb. 21 on Netflix.

