America Ferrera is ringing in the New Year with some epic news!

The Superstore star and her husband, actor Ryan Piers Williams, are expecting their second child!

Ferrera, 35, took to Instagram on Tuesday to share the exciting news with a sweet family snapshot showing herself and her husband standing with their 1-year-old son, Sebastian, in a snowy meadow, as her little boy puts his hand on her baby bump.

"Welcoming Baby #2 in 2020! Happy New Year from our wild & growing bunch," Ferrera captioned the heartwarming pregnancy announcement.

The excited father shared the same snapshot to his own Instagram to gleefully share the news as well.

"So much to look forward to in 2020, but one thing in particular sticks out!" Williams wrote. "Can’t wait to welcome another beautiful creature into this world. Happy New Years!! ❤️👶❤️."

The pair -- who tied the knot in June 2011 -- welcomed Sebastian in May 2018.

Meanwhile, some of Ferrera's celebrity friends could hardly contain their joy for her. "Congratulations!!!!" Reese Witherspoon commented under the expectant mom's post. "This is the most exciting news ✨"

Actress Justina Machado echoed those supportive sentiments, commenting, "Happy Happy New Year!!!!!!"

Congratulations to the happy couple on their big news!

