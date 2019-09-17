Fourteen years on from Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants, America Ferrera is opening up about evolving from co-stars to friendship goals with Blake Lively, Alexis Bledel and Amber Tamblyn, and how the ladies still have a “vision and dream” to reunite for a third film.

“Our friendship now has gone on and involved so much more than the films we did together, that I sometimes forget that they're my Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants [co-stars,]” Ferrera told ET’s Brice Sander at NBC's Comedy Starts Here event at NeueHouse in Los Angeles, California, on Monday night. “They're just my friends! But it is incredibly special to have a group of women [who] we all met in our early [years] -- Blake was still a teenager! We've been a really big part of each other's lives and our journeys and it's really beautiful and I feel so lucky to have them.”

Pausing to point out that Bradley Whitford, who played her father in the Sisterhood movies had just walked past during our interview, Ferrera, 35, then shared an update on if and when fans can expect a third installment in the popular film series.

“That is a conversation that's still at play,” she said. “Fingers crossed that something comes to fruition with that, but it's been a vision and a dream of ours for a while now. We're all moms now. We've all got a lot going on, but we've got a beautiful friendship and we love these movies and we love this story and our friendship together [and] the friendship of these girls. So, we're sticking with it and we'll see what happens.”

In the meantime, Ferrera has been reuniting plenty with the small screen family she went on to build after the Sisterhood movies -- on Ugly Betty.

In her latest series, NBC’s Superstore, Ferrera has welcomed several former co-stars on for guest roles, including Ana Ortiz, Tony [Plana] and Justina [Machado.] And, she has more on her wishlist!

“That has been my goal from the beginning, to get every single Ugly Betty actor on my show,” she said. “It's been a blast. I mean, it's so wonderful to have my Ugly Betty family come and play on Superstore, and Ana actually came and acted on the episode that I directed last season, so that was really fun."



“I want Mark Indelicato in there,” she added about who’s next on her target list. “I want Michael Urie and Becki Newton, but they just announced their pilot with Michael Patrick King! I’m so excited for them. I texted them, like, ‘When do I get to be on your show?! I want to come play!’ There's no one from my Ugly Betty family that I wouldn't want to see and play with again.”

As for whether the old gang is any closer to bringing fans an Ugly Betty reboot, Ferrera’s answer was, “Honestly, no,” but she noted that the cast remains hopeful.



“I think that there are more opportunities than ever before [for] people to come back and find a home. I think it's just about there being a natural force of people wanting it to happen and the right elements coming together,” she explained. “For the record, every single one of my Ugly Betty family members dreams of the day we get to come back together and play.”

For now, Ferrera is focused on Superstore, which kicks off its fifth season on Sept. 26 at 8 p.m. ET. Picking up from last season’s cliffhanger, fans won’t have to wait too long to find out the fate of Mateo, who was sent into ICE custody for being an undocumented immigrant in the show’s season four finale.

“We address it right away,” Ferrera dished. “We let people know where he is and what's going on, but it's definitely a storyline that continues throughout. It won't get wrapped up right away.”

As for what’s in store with her character, Amy’s, romance with Jonah, Ferrera said the two have some “big questions” to face in coming episodes. “We're past the, will they/won't they phase,” she said. “Now it's like, is this for keeps or are they on different paths? Some of that will play into this season for sure.”

See more on Ferrera and Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants below.

