It's all about being there for your familia.

Gentefied season 2 is right around the corner and the Morales cousins -- Erik (J.J. Soria), Chris (Carlos Santos) and Ana (Karrie Martin Lachney) -- are fighting to keep Pop (Joaquín Cosío) in the country amid his deportation.

"Soy un illegal," Pops tells his grandchildren, as Erik tells him, "You have to say indocumentado."

As Pops faces a tough judge in his court case, Chris wants to know if he's "Judge Judy tough or Ana María Polo tough?" It's a valid question if you grew up watching the Cuban-American television arbitrator on Caso Cerrado.

Elsewhere, viewers get the first glimpse at Chris' father and his new love interest. Erik and Lidia (Annie Gonzalez) have relationship struggles amid parenting and there's tension between Ana and her ex-girlfriend, Yessika (Julissa Calderon). Check out the trailer below.

The first season left off with some major cliffhangers, as Pops was taken away by ICE without the Morales family’s knowledge after being arrested for a months-old outstanding fine. Erik and pregnant girlfriend Lidia contemplated a major move to Palo Alto, while Chris’ father offered to pay for his culinary school. All the while, the family's restaurant, Mama Fina, faced extinction after an art connoisseur bought the taco shop with plans to transform it into a themed "pop-up culinary experience."

Created by Marvin Lemus and Linda Yvette Chávez, the new season explores the toll of family separation, Brown love and joy in the face of adversity, fatherhood and the pursuit of the American Dream.

Season 2 of Gentefieddrops Wednesday, Nov. 10 on Netflix.

