With Prime Video, Hulu, Disney+, Max (the upgraded HBO Max), Paramount+, Netflix, Peacock, Discovery+, Starz and even more streaming services, there’s no shortage of options when choosing what to binge-watch in your free time. However, sometimes the amount of great film and television available to stream can be overwhelming and lead to scrolling aimlessly — hoping to land on that perfect piece of content.



Scroll no more! To help you out, ET has rounded up the best movies and TV shows to stream this week, including new arrivals, nostalgia-filled favorites, and screen adaptations of classic novels. This week, the second half of The Witcher season 2 arrives, as well as new seasons of animated favorites like Harley Quinn and Futurama.

From M. Night Shyamalan's eerie A Knock at the Cabin on Amazon Prime Video to the return of Shark Week (hosted by Jason Momoa) on Max, we've got your content covered. Here are the best TV shows and movies to stream this week.



The Witcher (Season 3, Volume 2)

After the events of The Witcher season 3, volume 1 (now streaming) Geralt of Rivia — played by Henry Cavill — must protect Ciri at all costs. See how season 3 closes when volume 2 lands Thursday, July 27.

Watch on Netflix

Futurama (Season 11)

After a decade away, Futurama is back, baby! The time-and-space-traveling gang deals with a mysterious, quickly spreading virus and more hurdles in the return of this cult-favorite animated show.

Watch on Hulu

Knock at the Cabin

One family's vacation is anything but relaxing when they're taken hostage by four strangers threatening to bring on the end of the world. M. Night Shyamalan's thriller Knock at the Cabin begins streaming July 25.

Watch on Prime Video

After the Bite

Shark Week is swimming along on Max. HBO's new original shark doc is After the Bite, which examines life in a beach community following a fatal shark attack.

Watch on Max

Harley Quinn (Season 4)

Harley Quinn is back with an upstanding new job that clashes more than a little with her preferred way of life. See how she balances it all in season 4 of this very adult animated fave.

Watch on Max

Special Ops: Lioness

Morgan Freeman, Nicole Kidman and Zoe Saldana star in the latest Paramount+ Original that comes to the streaming service Sunday, July 23. Brought to you by the Yellowstone creator, Taylor Sheridan, Special Ops: Lioness centers around the secret CIA Lioness Program. Lioness Joe (Saldana) is trying to balance her personal life and professional where she's responsible for stopping the next major terrorist attack.

Watch on Paramount+

Love Island USA (Season 5)

Is doesn't really feel like summer until Love Island USA comes out. Being released to Peacock on Tuesday, July 18 a new group of extremely attractive singles will live together in a beautiful villa in hopes to find love. If the islanders don't find love, we know they'll at least find the drama.

Watch on Peacock

Sweet Magnolias (Season 3)

The trio is back together for season 3 of Netflix's Sweet Magnolias. Each facing their own new challenges this season, the friends still have each other's backs. Season 3 of Sweet Magnolias comes to Netflix on Thursday, July 20.

Watch on Netflix

Justified: City Primeval

Reprising his role as US Marshall Raylan Givens from the FX show Justified, Timothy Olyphant returns in a new series, Justified: City Primeval. A chance encounter sends him from Miami to Detroit, where he helps authorities look for a violent criminal while juggling his relationship with his teen daughter. The two-episode series premiere comes to FX on July 18, or you can watch the next day on Hulu.

Watch on Hulu

Stephen Curry: Underrated

Before he was a four-time NBA champion, no one thought much about undersized college basketball player Stephen Curry. Proving the critics wrong, this coming-of-age story chronicles the highs and lows of Curry's athletic career. The documentary comes to Apple TV+ on July 21.

Watch on Apple TV+

The Summer I Turned Pretty (Season 2)

Returning to Cousins Beach, Belly (Lola Tung) is still dealing with the effects of her love triangle between two brothers from last summer. This summer will be filled with drama, romance and even more complications in Belly's love life. Watch the second season streaming now on Prime Video.

Watch on Prime Video

Full Circle

Magic Mike's Last Dance director Steven Soderbergh's latest directorial project is the Max miniseries Full Circle. Claire Danes and Timothy Olyphant star as a couple whose son is the victim of a kidnapping gone wrong. The new series is streaming now.

Watch on Max

What We Do In The Shadows (Season 5)

The cult favorite comedy What We Do in the Shadows is back for season 5. This season, it appears Guillermo (Harvey Guillén) finally gets turned into a vampire (without much success), Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch) is running for city council and the others continue to navigate modern-day life. What We Do In The Shadows airs on FX Thursdays and streams on Hulu the next day.

Watch on Hulu

The Afterparty (Season 2)

A new murder reunites Detective Danner (Tiffany Haddish), Aniq (Sam Richardson) and Zoë (Zoë Chao) in season 2 of Apple TV's The Afterparty. Working together to solve a murder at a wedding, Danner and Aniq interview the guests to find the culprit. Streaming now, The Afterparty season 2 features a host of utterly hilarious stars, including Zach Woods, John Cho and Ken Jeong.

Watch on Apple TV+

Myth of the Zodiak Killer

True crime enthusiasts will question everything they know about the elusive Zodiak Killer in this new Peacock limited series that poses the question: What if there is no Zodiak Killer? Showing new evidence, experts explain why they think this prolific serial killer may actually be several copycat murderers. Both episodes of the series are now streaming.

Watch on Peacock

Quarterback (Season 1)

Football fans won't want to miss this series streaming on Netflix. In the new show, the NFL's most talented quarterbacks — including Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes, Minnesota Vikings' Kirk Cousins and Atlanta Falcons' Marcus Mariota — give viewers an inside look into what it's like to be a superstar athlete. From training to family life and action on the field during the games, Quarterback displays your favorite players in a new light.

Watch on Netflix

Lincoln Lawyer (Season 2)

Keep up with "LA's hottest defense attorney," Mickey Haller, (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo) in part one of Lincoln Lawyer season 2 that's now streaming on Netflix. In the second season, Mickey is juggling work, romance and his new-found fame. Part two drops on August 3.

Watch on Netflix

The Ashley Madison Affair

Ashely Madison was a successful website created for married men looking to have affairs, that is until a list of all the men using the site was leaked to the public. The Ashely Madison Affair — released to Hulu on July 7 — is a long-awaited docuseries that looks into what really happened.

Watch on Hulu

Kevin Hart: Reality Check

If you need a good laugh, don't miss Kevin Hart's new stand-up that's now streaming on Peacock. Along with his latest comedy routine, Peacock also released the third season of his talk show, Hart to Hart.

Watch on Peacock

Shaun White: The Last Run

When your whole identity has been formed around being a professional athlete, what happens when your body can no longer keep up? Shaun White: The Last Run explores the life of three-time Olympic winner, Shaun White, and the struggle he faces trying to find his new path. You can stream the four-part docuseries on Max now.

Watch on Max

The Bachelorette (Season 20)

Pop the popcorn, because you know the first episodes of The Bachelorette will be full of drama and entertainment. Who will step out of the limo? What ridiculous intros are in store? Will your favorite suitors get a rose? Find out on ABC each Monday, or when the episodes drop on Hulu the next day.

Watch on Hulu

Hijack

Aboard a hijacked airplane, Sam Nelson (Idris Elba) finds himself in a unique position to stop a tragic event. Streaming now on Apple TV+, this action-packed series will have you on the edge of your seat.

Watch on Apple TV+

Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan (Season 4)

John Krasinski is back as Jack Ryan for the fourth and final season of Prime Video's Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan. This season, Ryan must expose corruption within the U.S. government, posing his biggest challenge yet. Season four premiered on June 29 with new episodes being released weekly.

Watch on Prime Video

Rock Hudson: All That Heaven Allowed

Rock Hudson was a legendary Hollywood heartthrob, appearing in numerous films dating back to the 1950s. Hudson's shocking passing due to AIDS in the 1980s uncovered his secret life as a gay man and marked a change in the way people viewed the disease. Rock Hudson: All That Heaven Allowed interviews those closest to him and is streaming now.

Watch on Max

The Bear (Season 2)

Fans of FX Original The Bear: sharpen your Chef's Knives, because season 2 is now streaming on Hulu. The entire season is dropping at once, so you can binge-watch the tumultuous kitchen crew renovate the dilapidated restaurant, hire new chefs to keep up with the demand, and try not to lose their heads (or fingers) in the process.

Watch on Hulu

And Just Like That... (Season 2)

Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte are back for season 2 of And Just Like That... now streaming on Max. Our beloved trio navigates love and life in their 50s, which seems to come with even more complicated friendships and drama in the romance department that is sure to keep you hooked.

Watch on Max

Secret Invasion

Samuel L. Jackson returns as Nick Fury in the latest Marvel series now streaming on Disney+. As Earth is being invaded by the shape-shifting Skrulls, Fury must get his allies to work together to save the planet. The show is packed with all the action and suspense you know and love from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Watch on Disney+

Glamorous

Kim Cattrall stars as Madolyn Addison, a former supermodel turned CEO of her own cosmetic brand in Netflix's latest original series Glamorous. Glamorous, which is now streaming, centers around the life of Marco Mejia (Miss Benny) as he lands a job for the makeup mogul and causes a stir in the stagnant company.

Watch on Netflix

I'm a Virgo

Hidden away for most of his life due to his unusually large size, Cootie — who is now 13 feet tall — finally steps out of his home in Oakland to experience the world. This unique coming-of-age story is now streaming on Prime Video.

Watch on Prime Video

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (Season 2)

A prequel to Star Trek: The Original Series, following the USS Enterprise under the leadership of Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount), Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is back for its second season. Trekkies can watch the explorations of the crew exclusively on Paramount+.

Watch on Paramount+

Stan Lee

We know the origin stories of our favorite Marvel superheroes and villains, but what is the origin story of the man who brought them to life? Stan Lee is a documentary streaming now on Disney+ that explores the life and legacy of the late comic book writer Stan Lee.

Watch on Disney+

The Righteous Gemstones (Season 3)

In season three of The Righteous Gemstones, Dr. Eli Gemstone (John Goodman) steps down from leading his mega-church, leaving his three unruly children (Danny McBride, Edi Patterson and Adam Devine) in charge. When church attendance begins to dwindle because of the change, the three must somehow work together to find a way to save their father's legacy.

Watch on Max

The Crowded Room

Arrested for a crime he doesn't remember committing, Danny Sullivan (Tom Holland), is interrogated by Rya Goodwin (Amanda Seyfried) who tries to solve these mysterious murders and determine why so many people in Sullivan's life continue to disappear. The psychological thriller series set in the late 1970s will have you on the edge of your seat. The Crowded Room is streaming now.

Watch on Apple TV+

Based on a True Story

Starring Flight Attendant actress Kaley Cuoco and Air's Chris Messina, Based on a True Story is inspired by, well, true events. When a serial killer pops up in a California neighborhood, a true crime fan (Cuoco) decides to start a podcast about the murders with the help of her partner (Messina), only to be framed for the crimes themselves. Co-created by Air star Jason Bateman, Based on a True Story is a new binge-worthy comedy that's streaming now.

Watch on Peacock

