Riding on the success of The Mandalorian and Andor, Disney+ has just released the first two episodes of another series set in a galaxy far, far away.

Star Wars: Ahsoka, stars Rosario Dawson reprising her role as Ahsoka Tano, a former Jedi knight. The first two episodes of the action-packed series are now available to stream on Disney+.

While you don't have to watch The Book of Boba Fett, Andor or The Mandalorian to start Ahsoka, the events of those series have been building up to where we will find the fallen Galactic Empire now. In the trailer, Genevieve O'Reilly plays Mon Mothma, her character from Andor. Hayden Christensen is also slated to return as Anakin Skywalker, the Jedi master who taught Ahsoka.

Earlier this summer, Dawson spoke exclusively to ET about her love of the strong character she portrays. “I really love being able to not just try to imagine this character to life, you know, [and] to get to take her on physically,” she said. “So much of who she is is physical. And it’s made me feel closer to her and closer to this journey.”

This interview was conducted prior to the SAG-AFTRA strike, which began on July 13, 2023.

How to Watch Star Wars: Ahsoka Online:

How Many Episodes are in Star Wars: Ahsoka?

There are eight episodes of Star Wars: Ahsoka with two currently available to stream. New episodes of Star Wars: Ahsoka will drop on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. ET to Disney+.

