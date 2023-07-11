After first being introduced onscreen on The Mandalorian and later appearing on The Book of Boba Fett, Rosario Dawson is back as Ahsoka, leading her own Star Wars spinoff on Disney+. As anticipation builds for its August debut, the streaming platform released a majestic new trailer and key art for Ahsoka.

"I'm not here to discuss my past," Ahsoka says as the extended clip shows the former Jedi Knight trying not to be defined by her history while also trying to fend off a new darkness -- and villain -- in the upcoming eight-part series.

According to Disney+, Ahsoka will follow the titular character "as she investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy."

In addition to Dawson, the series also stars Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren, Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Hera Syndulla, Ivanna Sakhno as Shin Hati, Lars Mikkelsen as Grand Admiral Thrawn and Eman Esfandi as Ezra Bridger, Diana Lee Inosanto as Morgan Elsbeth and David Tennant as the voice of Huyang. Additionally, the late Ray Stevenson, who died at 58 years old in May, appears as Baylan Skoll.

As seen in the trailer, Genevieve O'Reilly will also return as Mon Mothma after reprising the role in season 1 of Andor.

While not officially listed as part of the cast by Disney+, Hayden Christensen is expected to return as Anakin Skywalker, Ahsoka's former Jedi master who later became Darth Vader, and was even mentioned in the trailer when discussing Ahsoka's past.

Lucasfilm

The episodes are directed by Dave Filoni, Steph Green, Peter Ramsey, Jennifer Getzinger, Geeta Vasant Patel and Rick Famuyiwa, with Filoni serving as the head writer and executive producer along with Jon Favreau, Kathleen Kennedy, Colin Wilson and Carrie Beck. Karen Gilchrist serves as co-executive producer.

In addition to the trailer and key art, Disney+ also released a featurette documenting Dawson's journey to becoming the live-action version of the popular Star Wars character -- something ET addressed with the actress when she first joined the extended universe.

"Internet, if it happens it's because of you," Dawson said at the time, when an online petition campaigned to have her portray Ahsoka. Later, while talking about playing the role, she said, "It’s been amazing because that’s a gift I’m going to have for the rest of my life."

Ahsoka premieres Aug. 23 with two episodes on Disney+.

RELATED CONTENT

'Ahsoka': Everything We Know About the 'Star Wars' Spinoff Series

Upcoming 'Star Wars' Movies and Series: 'Ahsoka,' 'Andor' and More

'Ahsoka' Cast on Bringing Animated 'Star Wars' Characters to Life

Related Gallery