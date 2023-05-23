Natalie Portman is tackling fan-asked questions and sharing some fascinating tidbits about her career -- including some key questions about her role in the Star Wars franchise.

The actress recently sat down for the GQ video segment "Actually Me," in which she went onto various online forums and fielded fan questions with official, candid answers.

One moment that has drawn a lot of interest came when someone on Reddit asked if her character from the Star Wars prequels, Padme, might ever return to the franchise in some future film.

"I have no information on this. No one's ever asked me to return," Portman revealed, before adding the hopeful addendum, "but I'm open to it."

While Portman's Queen Padme Amidala starred in George Lucas' prequel trilogy -- and served as a key character who was both a love interest for Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen) and the mother of Luke Skywalker and Princess Leia -- she died after giving birth at the end of Star Wars: Episode 3 -- Revenge of the Sith.

Her character's death meant she wasn't involved in the sequel trilogy. However, with many films and Star Wars TV shows set at different points in the timeline, often taking place between films within the trilogy of trilogies, anything is possible in the future.

She also addressed a question about the impressive costume design from the sequels, which she called "amazing," and revealed what bit of wardrobe she actually took from the set after filming wrapped.

"From the second [film], I took one of Anakin's braids," she admitted with a laugh. "But then I lost it, so that's not very helpful."

During the lengthy "Actually Me" interview, Portman shared her thoughts and feedback on a slew of different questions and fan opinions about her long and acclaimed career -- including a suggestion for a possible sequel to her first film, Leon: The Professional, which could follow her character all grown up.

"I completely agree. It would be really cool to have a sequel," Portman shared. "But the first one is so beloved by so many people that I wouldn't want to mess it up."

Portman's interview comes on the heels of the premiere of her new film May December at the Cannes Film Festival.

