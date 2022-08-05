Natalie Portman Celebrates 10-Year Wedding Anniversary With Benjamin Millepied in Rare Tribute
Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied have reached a decade of married love.
The Oscar winner and her dancer husband celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary on Thursday. While they tend to keep their personal life out of the spotlight, they did not let the milestone pass by without paying tribute to each other on social media.
For Portman's part, she shared a photo of them together at the recent London premiere of Thor: Love and Thunder. "Ten years today @benjaminmillepied, and it keeps getting better…" she captioned the sweet shot.
As for Millepied, the choreographer shared a simple post to his Instagram Story, which read, "10 years today!" Along with the caption, he posted a photo of them all dressed up for the 2012 Academy Awards.
While their love story continues, it began when they met on the set of The Black Swan, in which Portman starred and Millepied choreographed and appeared. In 2011, they welcomed their first child together, son Aleph, followed by daughter Amalia in 2017.
"My beautiful love, Benjamin Millepied," a pregnant Portman said during her 2011 Oscar acceptance speech, "who choreographed the film and has now given me my most important role of my life."
