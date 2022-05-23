Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman Bring the Action in New 'Thor: Love and Thunder' Trailer -- Watch!
Marvel dropped a brand new trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder on Monday, during Game 4 of the NBA Eastern Conference playoffs, and showed fans just what to expect from the exciting new installment in the ever-expanding MCU.
The new trailer gives fans everything they've been hoping for from the brief flashes of important moments from the first trailer in April.
Natalie Portman's hammer-wielding heroism, Thor living up to his "Space Viking" title, and our first real look at Christian Bale's terrifying villain, Gorr the God Butcher!
The fourth installment in the Thor franchise was announced prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, all the way back at Comic-Con 2019, with Waititi revealing that Portman would be assuming the God of Thunder's powers and wielding the hammer of Thor in the new installment. He later told ET that his second Thor go-around will be even more "crazy" than Thor: Ragnarok.
"If you take Ragnarok, which I feel was a very outlandish and big, bombastic film, we're trying double down on everything we did with that and create something that is even more crazy and even more of a big adventure," he said.
Thor: Love and Thunder is in theaters July 8.
