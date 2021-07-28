Matt Damon Confirms His Cameo in 'Thor: Love and Thunder'

Matt Damon is confirming some major Marvel movie news. In a new interview on SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show, Damon told Cagle that he will be making a cameo in Thor: Love and Thunder, as "actor Loki." While this is the first time Damon has publicly confirmed the casting news, he said it's not a surprise that he's appearing in the latest installment of the Thor franchise.

"I don't know if it's secret or not, though everybody knows. I went down there to shoot, and I think they sussed out, 'cause paparazzi took pictures of us, so that they sussed out what we were doing. We were kind of reprising a cameo that Luke Hemsworth and I did in the last one," Damon explained. "And we had a ball, and so Taika [Waititi] had us back again to kind of run that joke back and upgrade it a little bit."

Later in the interview, Damon was asked about longtime friend Ben Affleck's rekindled romance with Jennifer Lopez.

"You're very happy for Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez," Cagle said. "I know you love getting asked about that."

"Right, but how else would I be? Like, would I be unhappy?" Damon replied before adding sarcastically, "Like, I hate true love. It sucks. Yeah. Yeah. I wish them nothing, but you know, hardship."

Affleck and Lopez first dated and got engaged during the early aughts. Renewed romance rumors between the pair began swirling in April, following Lopez's split from Alex Rodriguez. Lopez made things Instagram official with Affleck earlier this month, in honor of her 52nd birthday.

Damon's teasing came months after he first supported Affleck and Lopez's new romance.

"It's a fascinating story. I love them both. I hope it's true. That would be awesome," Damon said on the Today show in May, when romance rumors first started.

In a follow-up interview on Today With Hoda and Jenna, Damon said he and Affleck hadn't spoken about his romantic life lately.

"I talk to him every day, but we don't talk about personal stuff, we just talk about the movie," Damon said of their upcoming flick, The Last Duel.

While the pair are no strangers to making movie magic together, Damon exclusively told ET earlier this month that writing with Affleck on The Last Duel was "a lot of fun," adding that working in the movie industry for 30 years gave this project a bit of structure that he admitted they lacked the first time around on Good Will Hunting.

"I think that writing process for Good Will Hunting was so inefficient because we didn't really understand structure... But this time around, it's a story about perspective," Damon told ET. "... Making movies for 30 years, we actually learned something about structure along the way and the process went along a lot faster. I think we'll write a lot more in the future just because it didn't turn out to be as time-consuming as we thought. It was actually a lot of fun."

"Back in the day, we didn't have deadlines because nobody cared what we were doing, no one was waiting for the script, we were unemployed, so we literally had nothing else to do," he continued. "And now we can build the time, it's a little more structured, right? Like, all right, let's write from 10 to 2, you know, because we can drop the kids off and then we can pick the kids up. We actually have lives now which is nice, finally."

