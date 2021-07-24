Jennifer Lopez Makes It Instagram Official With Ben Affleck -- See the PDA-Filled Pic
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Make Subtle Instagram Debut
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Spotted House Hunting in L.A.
Jennifer Lopez Says She's ‘Never Been Better' After Alex Rodrigu…
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Spend the 4th of July Together in…
How Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s Friends Feel About Their Re…
Jennifer Lopez on Her Current Happiness After Calling Off Engage…
Josh Duhamel Says ‘Shotgun Wedding’ Co-Star Jennifer Lopez Is a …
Camila Cabello’s ‘Don’t Go Yet’ Music Video Is an ‘80s Dream!
Britney Spears Celebrates 'Keeping Dreams Alive' After Being All…
Matt Damon Talks Reuniting Onscreen With Ben Affleck For the Fir…
Britney Spears' New Lawyer Promises 'Aggressive' Moves, Kim and …
Bebe Rexha Talks Acting Debut, Body Positivity and New Music! (E…
Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell on Making Their Red Carpet De…
Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow Celebrate The 4t…
Jennifer Connelly Talks ‘Labyrinth’ in On-Set Interview and Call…
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Make Out for the Cameras a…
Wells Adams Talks ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ and Possibly Taking Ove…
‘We the People’: H.E.R on the Pressures of Working on a Project …
Summer 2021’s Biggest Movie, TV and Music Releases: Everything Y…
'Gossip Girl': ET's First Interviews With Blake Lively, Penn Bad…
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are officially Instagram official!
The couple had yet to post about one another on their social media until now. On Saturday, which happens to be Lopez's 52nd birthday, she posted a slideshow of photos of herself wearing a bathing suit while on a yacht. She also slyly added a PDA-filled photo of her and Affleck kissing on the last slide.
"5 2 … what it do," J.Lo captioned the birthday shots. In the snap with her and Affleck, he wraps his arms around her as they share a passionate kiss.
Lopez and Affleck, dubbed Bennifer, were previously engaged from 2002 to 2004. The triple-threat star rekindled her romance with Affleck earlier this year, after she and fiancé Alex Rodriguez called it quits.
Lopez's post comes days after Leah Remini shared a video montage of her June birthday celebrations, which included a photo with J.Lo and Affleck.
The couple made their subtly IG appearance in a black-and-white photo with Remini. The 48-year-old Oscar winner is seen in the middle as he puts his arms around Lopez and Remini.
Earlier this week, Lopez told Hoda Kotb on the Today show that she'd be having a low-key birthday this year.
"They keep coming, these birthdays," she joked. "[I'll be celebrating] with friends, having fun, you know, raise a glass, give a toast."
While Lopez was open to discussing some of her personal life, she wasn't so keen on discussing her rekindled romance with her boyfriend, only saying, "I am happy!" as she dodged questions about her relationship.
The Hustlers star previously echoed her sentiments while talking to Apple Music's Zane Lowe, telling him that she's having "the best time of my life" following her breakup.
Bennifer, meanwhile, was spotted house hunting in Los Angeles last week. This comes after a source told ET that amid their newfound love, the pair's "friends wouldn't be surprised if they move in together and ultimately end up together."
"They're spending all of their free time together and making each other a priority. J.Lo falls hard and has certainly done the same with Ben again this time around," the source said. "Ben is a guy's guy and does his own thing, which J.Lo loves. He has his own life and is famous in a different way than she is and is not trying to compete with her by any means. They just support and love each other."
See more in the video below.
RELATED CONTENT:
J.Lo and Ben Affleck Make Their Instagram Debut in Leah Remini's Post
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Look at a Mansion Together in L.A.
Bennifer's Pals Wouldn't Be Surprised If They Move In Together: Source
Related Gallery