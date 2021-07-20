Jennifer Lopez Reveals How She'll Celebrate Her Upcoming 52nd Birthday
Jennifer Lopez is all about the love ahead of her 52nd birthday on Saturday. The triple-threat star and Lin-Manuel Miranda appeared on the Today show Tuesday, in promotion of the rerelease of their song, "Love Make the World Go Round."
Lopez opened up to Today's Hoda Kotb about her and Marc Anthony's 13-year-old twins, Max and Emme, and her upcoming birthday plans.
"I have been blessed with the two most beautiful, brilliant little beings that I get to look over and help guide while they teach me about life," she gushed over her children.
As for her birthday this weekend, Lopez told Kotb that she'll be keeping things low-key this year.
"They keep coming, these birthdays," she joked. "[I'll be celebrating] with friends, having fun, you know, raise a glass, give a toast."
While Lopez was open to discussing some of her personal life, she wasn't so keen on discussing her rekindled romance with Ben Affleck..
"I am happy!" Lopez told the morning show host as she dodged questions about her relationship.
Bringing the interview back to her and Miranda's track, she continued, "The song is out, five years since we've done it, and I believe that that message of loving one another and coming together in love is never more relevant than it is now."
When Kotb continued to press her for details about Affleck, Lopez joked, "You can call me, you have my number."
For more on Lopez's romance with Affleck, watch the clip below.
