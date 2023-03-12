Walt Disney Studios gave fans another look at its live-action adaptation of The Little Mermaid starring Halle Bailey as Ariel, and things get downright sinister!

Bailey and Melissa McCarthy introduced the new trailer during Sunday's broadcast of the 95th Academy Awards, giving viewers their first full look at McCarthy as Ursula. Previous videos teased the sea witch's visage, but this trailer introduces the new iteration of the film's antagonist in her full glory.

In the trailer, Ariel's "obsession" with humans is on full display, when she goes above the waters to rescue Prince Eric, played by Jonah Hauer-King. Bailey and McCarthy's encounter is also featured in the trailer, with Ursula telling Ariel, "You can't live in that world unless you became a human yourself."

"Is that even possible?" Ariel asks, to which Ursula responds with, "It's what I live for."

In another scene, Ariel's on a boat and she finally has legs. The Disney live-action film also released a new movie poster.

The trailer also features stars Javier Bardem as King Triton, with Daveed Diggs as the voice of Sebastian the crab, Jacob Tremblay as Flounder, and Awkwafina as Scuttle.

The all-new poster for #TheLittleMermaid arrives! See the movie only in theaters May 26! pic.twitter.com/oDM1bmfnJr — Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) March 13, 2023

"People are gonna be so amazed [by] her job [playing] Ursula," Bailey previously told ET about McCarthy's onscreen transformation. "First of all, she's a beautiful human being, so talented, and the way she just consumes Ursula is so beautiful. I'm just so proud of her and I can't wait for people to see it."

Bailey told ET that McCarthy's natural warmth added a layer of nuance to her wickedness in the film. "She has this very kind of maternal trickiness to her when it comes to tricking Ariel in the film, so I got to be consumed in her world and falling into her spell," she explained. "It wasn't so much like mean, mean. It was like [Ariel] looking for a maternal figure."

Bailey recently shared a video of her presenting the new Little Mermaid doll fashioned in her image on Instagram, getting emotional over the doll's likeness.

"I have something really exciting to reveal to you all," began Bailey before surprising fans with the news. "I am gonna cry. This is the new Little Mermaid doll. I am literally choking up because this means so much to me and to have one that looks like me, that's my favorite Disney character, is very surreal. And look -- she even has my mole. See!"

"I'm just stunned. I don't quite know what to do with it, but I'm going to steal this, take it home, and hide it forever," Bailey said as she hugged the doll.

Fans shared the star's joy in the comments, writing, "So excited & happy for you!!! My coins are ready to buy this doll and see the movie."

Another user was just as emotional as Bailey, writing, "no bc this has me tearing up you deserve it QUEEN."

The Little Mermaid is set to swim into theaters on May 26.

RELATED CONTENT:

Halle Bailey on Melissa McCarthy's 'Little Mermaid' Transformation

Halle Bailey Reacts to 'Emotional' 'Little Mermaid' Trailer Response

Jodi Benson Praises Halle Bailey's 'Little Mermaid' Remake

‘Little Mermaid’s Halle Bailey on Why Melissa McCarthy’s Ursula Transformation Stunned Her This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Related Gallery