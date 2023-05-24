Prepare for an epic adventure, as American Born Chinese is now streaming on Disney+. Based on Gene Luen Yang’s genre-hopping graphic novel, the new coming-age-series reunites Everything Everywhere All At Once‘s Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan and Stephanie Hsu for an action comedy you won't want to miss.

American Born Chinese Disney+ American Born Chinese Jin Wang is the only Chinese-American at his school, but when a new student arrives, both their worlds are forever changed in American Born Chinese. The thought-provoking story is soon coming to Disney+ and stars Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan. PLANS STARTING AT $8/MONTH Sign Up Now

American Born Chinese follows the story of an ordinary high school student, Jin Wang (played by newcomer Ben Wang), whose life is turned upside down when he is paired with a foreign exchange student, Wei Chen. Wang has trouble adjusting to his unwanted sidekick, and things get even more troublesome when his new friend pulls him into a battle between Chinese mythological gods.

Directed by Lucy Liu and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton, American Born Chinese has eight episodes in total and they're all available to watch now.

How to watch American Born Chinese online

American Born Chinese is available exclusively on Disney+, so the only way to watch is with a subscription. Disney+ plans start at $8 per month, but the streamer also offers a seven-day trial, so new subscribers can watch American Born Chinese for free during that period.

Sign Up for Disney+

Disney+ costs $8 per month for the basic ad-supported package or $11 monthly for the Premium ad-free tier. You can also add Disney+ to a new ad-supported Hulu subscription, which is on sale right now for $2 per month for 3 months.

Available until May 27, the National Streaming Day deal, Hulu subscribers can get 75% off the usual cost of $8 per month. The Disney+ add-on is only $2 per month during the promo period.

Sign Up for Hulu

RELATED CONTENT:

See Disney+'s New 'American Born Chinese' Character Posters

How to Watch 'The Little Mermaid' Starring Halle Bailey

How to Watch the New Documentary 'Love to Love You, Donna Summer'

How to Watch 'The Randall Scandal: Love, Loathing, and Vanderpump'

How to Watch 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' at Home