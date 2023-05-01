Disney+'s anticipated new series featuring Oscar winners Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan, American Born Chinese, is less than a month away from premiering, and ET has the exclusive first look at five new character posters!

Based on the graphic novel by Gene Luen Yang, American Born Chinese tells the story of Jin Wang (Ben Wang), an average teenager juggling his high school social life with his home life. When he meets a new foreign student on the first day of the school year, even more worlds collide as Jin is unwittingly entangled in a battle of Chinese mythological gods.

The elaborate new key art spotlights five of the main characters in the expansive tale -- Yeoh's Guanyin, Wang's Jin, Quan's Freddy Wong, Daniel Wu's Monkey King and Jimmy Liu's Wei-Chin -- and offers intriguing Easter eggs for the adventure that awaits them all.

See the exclusive posters below.

Disney+

Disney+

Disney+

Disney+

Disney+

Watch the official trailer below.

Yeo Yann Yann, Chin Han and Sydney Taylor also star in the series from executive producer/showrunner Kelvin Yu.

Destin Daniel Cretton directs and executive produces, alongside Melvin Mar, Jake Kasdan, Erin O'Malley, Asher Goldstein and Yang.

American Born Chinese drops May 24 on Disney+.

RELATED CONTENT:

Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan's 'American Born Chinese' Gets Release Date

Watch Michelle Yeoh's Mom's Touching Reaction to Her Daughter’s Oscar Win This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Related Gallery