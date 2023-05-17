How to Watch 'The Randall Scandal: Love, Loathing, and Vanderpump'

The world of reality television was rocked when the news of Scandoval dropped, but (believe it or not) there seems to be an even bigger Vanderpump Rules scandal at play.

Bravo fans will remember the ex-fiancé of Lala Kent, but what they may not know about Hollywood producer Randall Emmett, is his involvement in numerous lawsuits for debts, racial discrimination and workplace abuse.

ABC News Studios and the L.A. Times Studios investigate these allegations in the new documentary The Randall Scandal: Love, Loathing and Vanderpump. Streaming exclusively on Hulu beginning May 22, the 90-minute exposé features interviews from the people who were closest to him, including Kent.

Emmett has spoken out against the upcoming documentary in a statement to Page Six saying, "Almost one year ago the Los Angeles Times wrote a highly biased and factually inaccurate hit piece on me." He claims that the journalist who wrote the article "seemed to have a personal vendetta against me, I believe due to her alleged friendship with my ex Lala Kent.

"Among other things, the article contained fictitious and greatly exaggerated stories made up by a few former disgruntled employees who had been dismissed,” he added. While he will not participate in the documentary, he theorizes that “Lala was also a participant in this fiasco, likely because I have been fighting for 50/50 joint legal custody of our child.”

Who can we expect to hear from in this documentary?

"How could I not have been smarter?" says Kent in the preview for the documentary about her relationship with Emmett. "Like I beat myself up daily. How is my daughter having to pay for my stupidity and me keeping my blinders on and not wanting to see red flags?"

Along with interviews from Kent, other individuals featured in the documentary will include Emmett's high school best friend, former assistants, reporters who led the investigation and others.

When and where to watch The Randall Scandal: Love, Loathing and Vanderpump:

The Randall Scandal: Love, Loathing and Vanderpump is coming exclusively to Hulu. It will begin streaming to on the platform on Monday, May 22.

Watch on Hulu

How to watch The Randal Scandal: Love, Loathing and Vanderpump for free:

If you're not yet a Hulu subscriber, they offer a free seven-day trial for new users. This means you can sign-up, watch the revealing documentary and cancel the service before being charged the $8 per month membership fee.

Sign Up for Hulu

RELATED CONTENT:

Randall Emmett Addresses 'Scandal' Documentary, Calls Out Ex Lala Kent

How to Watch 'Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves'

Randall Emmett Reacts to Ex Lala Kent Claiming He's Engaged

How to Watch 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' at Home

'Yellowstone' Season 5: Here's How to Watch Online

How to Watch 'The Little Mermaid' Starring Halle Bailey

How to Watch 'Peter Pan & Wendy' Online — Now Streaming