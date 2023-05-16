Randall Emmett is speaking out against an upcoming documentary about the controversies and allegations made against him last year in a Los Angeles Times expose.

Emmett released a statement to Page Sixon Tuesday, defending himself against the Hulu project, titled, The Randall Scandal: Love, Loathing and Vanderpump, while also slamming his ex, Lala Kent.

"Almost one year ago the Los Angeles Times wrote a highly biased and factually inaccurate hit piece on me," Emmett claimed in his statement, before going on to claim that the journalist who wrote the article "seemed to have a personal vendetta against me, I believe due to her alleged friendship with my ex Lala Kent."

He claims the LA Times article featured "fictitious and greatly exaggerated stories" shared by people he claimed were "disgruntled employees who had been dismissed."

Kent was among several women who shared allegations of inappropriate and abusive behavior in the article, published last June. Kent, however, is not a part of the forthcoming documentary, and neither is Emmett.

"I declined to participate because it very quickly became apparent to me the film was going to be as biased, if not more so, than the article on which it was based," he claimed in his statement. Emmett further alleged that he was told by people that subjects in the doc "were encouraged to speak negatively about me while the vast majority had only positive things to say."

"My family, the people with whom I work and those who matter in my life all know the truth and my accomplishments; I have nothing to prove," Emmett stated.

In the original article, Kent told the L.A. Times that an argument in October 2021 allegedly turned violent when she claims Emmet violently knocked her to the ground after she confronted him about allegedly cheating on her. The fight allegedly came after photos surfaced showing Emmett with two women in Nashville. According to the L.A. Times, Emmett rushed back home to L.A., where Kent demanded to see his phone. She claimed he refused, so she grabbed it from him.

"He ran after me, tackled me and knocked me to the ground," Kent claimed. "I used every ounce of strength to get him off of me as he was trying to pry it from my hands. ... That was when I knew, for sure, that there was a lot he was hiding."

The outlet reported that it confirmed the accusation with five people who were told about it from Kent following the alleged incident. Emmett denied the allegation via a spokesperson.

Kent and Emmett welcomed their first child together in March 2021. Nine months later, they called off their three-year engagement. The relationship imploded shortly after the alleged physical fight, and Kent said the alleged cheating had been repeated behavior.

In his remarks to Page Six, Emmett suggested that the documentary was an attempt to capitalize on the attention directed toward Vanderpump Rules following the so-called "Scandoval" drama, surrounding Tom Sandoval's split from Ariana Madix amid an ongoing affair with fellow castmate Raquel Leviss.

For their part, the Los Angeles Times issued a statement to Page Six in response to Emmett's allegations, sharing, "The Los Angeles Times stands behind its reporting on Randall Emmett. Two veteran entertainment journalists, Amy Kaufman and Meg James, reviewed hundreds of court filings and Emmett’s internal company records and interviewed three dozen former associates in the course of an investigation that published last year... If Emmett would like to dispute any of the facts in our reporting or the information that Kaufman and James share in the documentary, we welcome him to do so."

The Randall Scandal: Love, Loathing and Vanderpump debuts May 22 on Hulu.

