Jumping out of the Nintendo and onto the big screen, The Super Mario Bros. Movie is the highest-grossing film of 2023 so far, and the fifth highest-grossing animated film of all time. Having premiered on April 5, the Mario movie is already flying into home theaters and is available on premium video-on-demand now.

As of today, May 16, you can now watch The Super Mario Bros. Movie on Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV.

The first animated film inspired by the 1985 Nintendo console game, The Super Mario Bros. Movie features the voices of Chris Pratt as Mario, Charlie Day as Luigi, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Jack Black as Bowser, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, and Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong. Similar to the Super Mario Bros. games, our heroes are on a mission to save the Mushroom Kingdom from Bowser.

The animated blockbuster follows plumbers Mario and Luigi as they set out on a “whirlwind adventure through Mushroom Kingdom.” The brothers get separated, leaving it up to Mario to find and rescue Luigi from Bowser and save Mushroom Kingdom —with the help of Princess Peach, Toad and Donkey Kong, of course.

Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about how to watch The Super Mario Bros. Movie online at home.

How to Watch The Super Mario Bros. Movie Online

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is now streaming on digital platforms like Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV. You can rent the film for $25 or buy it for $30 on both platforms. Unlike Amazon’s original series and films, you do not need a membership to Prime or Prime Video to buy the movie.

You can also still watch The Super Mario Bros. Movie in theaters. Find a showing near you and get tickets on Fandango.

Will The Super Mario Bros Movie be streaming on any other services?

The Super Mario Bros. Movie will likely head to Peacock sometime in June or July. Currently, no official release date is set. Based on previous Universal releases like Puss in Boots: The Last Wish and Minions: The Rise of Gru, which landed on Peacock Premium roughly two to three months after their theatrical premieres, we could expect that The Super Mario Bros. Movie will be available to stream on Peacock sometime this summer.

To access all of the content Peacock has to offer, you can sign up for a Peacock Premium subscription at $4.99 a month or $49.99 per year.

