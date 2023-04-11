Jumping out of the Nintendo and onto the big screen, The Super Mario Bros. Movie packed theaters like animated family movies of the pre-pandemic past. Breaking box office records, the movie soared to surpass Frozen 2-level numbers. It's clear that audiences are loving the Mario-themed movie starring Chris Pratt, Charlie Day and Jack Black.

Now, Mario isn't just a video game icon or big-name Hollywood star, he's also a literary character. That's right, Nintendo and the animation company behind the film, Illumination, have teamed up again for the release of The Super Mario Bros. Movie Official Storybook, available now. Whether you want to encourage your youngster to read or you're a gamer-turned-collector, you'll want the official storybook on your bookshelf.

Along with the storybook, Nintendo and Illumination are also releasing a paperback activity book. Color pages filled with mazes, word searches and more will keep kids (and adults) engaged.

While the true Mario experience will always be via video game console for us old timers, life-long fans and those just learning about the lovable character can all enjoy The Super Mario Bros. Movie and the accompanying merchandise. Check out our list of the best — and most fun — Super Mario games and accessories.

If you've yet to see the film and are planning a spur-of-the-moment weekday watch or for next weekend with the family, you'll want to get your Super Mario Bros. Movie tickets before they sell out.

