Wahoo! Nintendo Is Releasing an Official Super Mario Brothers Book: Available Now
Jumping out of the Nintendo and onto the big screen, The Super Mario Bros. Movie packed theaters like animated family movies of the pre-pandemic past. Breaking box office records, the movie soared to surpass Frozen 2-level numbers. It's clear that audiences are loving the Mario-themed movie starring Chris Pratt, Charlie Day and Jack Black.
Now, Mario isn't just a video game icon or big-name Hollywood star, he's also a literary character. That's right, Nintendo and the animation company behind the film, Illumination, have teamed up again for the release of The Super Mario Bros. Movie Official Storybook, available now. Whether you want to encourage your youngster to read or you're a gamer-turned-collector, you'll want the official storybook on your bookshelf.
Beautiful pictures from the film illustrate this hardcover book for children ages 3- to 7-years old. It makes a great companion to the movie, as well as being a stellar stand-alone book.
Along with the storybook, Nintendo and Illumination are also releasing a paperback activity book. Color pages filled with mazes, word searches and more will keep kids (and adults) engaged.
Along with all the fun interactive activities in this book, children will get removable characters made of thick cardstock and can uses the pages as a background to let their imaginations run wild playing as Mario and Luigi.
While the true Mario experience will always be via video game console for us old timers, life-long fans and those just learning about the lovable character can all enjoy The Super Mario Bros. Movie and the accompanying merchandise. Check out our list of the best — and most fun — Super Mario games and accessories.
If you've yet to see the film and are planning a spur-of-the-moment weekday watch or for next weekend with the family, you'll want to get your Super Mario Bros. Movie tickets before they sell out.
Only in theaters, Mario fans won't want to miss this fun and modern take on the classic franchise. The PG-rated film is fun for the whole family.
