Chris Pratt's Mario Is on a Mission to Save Luigi in Final 'Super Mario Bros.' Trailer
The final trailer for the Super Mario Bros. Movie is here.
Chris Pratt voices Mario, who is on a desperate mission to save his brother, Luigi (voiced by Charlie Day), in the final trailer for the upcoming animated movie that features popular characters from the Mario and Donkey Kong video game universes.
In the trailer, released Thursday, Mario goes on a colorful adventure as he tries to rescue Luigi, who's been captured and stuck in a cage above a pit of volcanic ash, before it's too late. Mario gets help from various characters, including Princess Peach (Anya Taylor-Joy) and Donkey Kong (Seth Rogen).
As the battle ramps up, Bowser (Jack Black) -- king of the Koopas -- declares with an evil snarl: "Let's end this."
Watch the final trailer below.
The voice cast also includes Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, Sebastian Maniscalco as Foreman Spike, Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek, Khary Payton as Penguin King and Charles Martinet, the original voice behind Mario and Luigi in the video games, in a special cameo.
The Super Mario Bros. Movie hits theaters April 5.
