'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' Trailer: Chris Pratt Is Mario as Video Game Comes to Life

By Jackie Willis
A new trailer for the highly anticipated The Super Mario Bros. Movie is here! 

The animated film stars Chris Pratt and Charlie Day as everyone's favorite crime-fighting plumbers, Mario and Luigi. The star-studded cast also includes Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek, and Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike. Charles Martinet also makes a surprise cameo.

In the movie, Mario and Luigi must travel to another dimension to rescue a princess from the evil dictator King Koopa and stop him from taking over the world.

Last year, Taylor-Joy spoke to ET about what was so great about getting to voice Princess Peach.

"The greatest part is that I get to say I am doing homework or work or research just by gaming, which is pretty great," the actress mused.

"I have to," Taylor-Joy added of playing the games in preparation for the role. "The fan base is so intense, of course, I have to do it. It's so much fun."

The Super Mario Bros. Movie hits theaters on April 7, 2023.

