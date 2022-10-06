'Super Mario Bros.' Trailer: Chris Pratt Explores 'Mushroom Kingdom' in First Teaser
'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' Trailer Stars Chris Pratt, Jack Bl…
Kourtney Kardashian Refuses to Let Scott Disick 'Ruin' Newlywed …
Kourtney Kardashian Reveals How Much She Weighs After 'Toxic' Re…
Kelly Osbourne Confirms She'll Appear on Her Parents' Reality Sh…
Khloé Kardashian Has Had Enough of Kanye West's Attacks on Kim
Gisele Bündchen Ditches Wedding Ring as Tom Brady Divorce Rumors…
'Sister Wives' Wonder What Went Wrong as Christine Prepares to L…
Kanye West and Candace Owens Shock Social Media With 'White Live…
Tamera Mowry-Housley Addresses Sister Tia’s Divorce From Cory Ha…
Kanye West Apologizes to Kim Kardashian for Social Media Antics
Kelly Ripa Opens Up About Mark Consuelos and Career in New Book …
Blake Lively Is Pregnant! Expecting Baby No. 4 With Ryan Reynolds
Bethenny Frankel Slams Meghan Markle for Continuing to Rehash Ro…
Sara Lee, Ex-WWE Wrestler, Dead at 30
Charlie Hunnam Plays Coy About Return to 'Sons of Anarchy' Unive…
Kelly Ripa Explains Why She and Mark Consuelos Are No Longer Emp…
Kate Walsh Says Returning to ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Felt ‘Surreal’ (Ex…
Justin Bieber Is Hyped During First Performance Since His Health…
Mama mia! It's-a-finally here! The teaser trailer for the highly-anticipated Super Mario Bros. animated film dropped on Thursday and it's fire!
In the opening of the 2 minutes, 36 seconds trailer, Bowser's army gets ready for battle in what easily turns into pure domination. Bowser -- voiced by Jack Black -- is on a quest to find the coveted super star. And, when he does, Bowser exclaims, "I finally found it. Now who's gonna stop me?!?"
The screen fades and goes black before the iconic theme song plays and Chris Pratt's Mario gets launched into "mushroom kingdom." A befuddled Mario looks at his surroundings before reaching to touch a blue mushroom. Then, out of nowhere, Toad (Keegan-Michael Key) rises from the sea of mushrooms and shouts at Mario not to touch that mushroom. The duo then takes off to explore the kingdom.
The star-studded cast is rounded out by Emmy-nominee Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek, Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike and surprise cameos from Charles Martinet.
Nearly a year ago, Taylor-Joy spoke to ET's Matt Cohen and revealed the best part of getting to voice Princess Peach.
"Oh, it is so much fun. We started doing little bits and pieces of it already," The Queen's Gambit star gushed. "The greatest part is that I get to say I am doing homework or work or research just by gaming, which is pretty great."
"I have to," Joy added of playing the games in preparation for the role. "The fan base is so intense, of course, I have to do it. It's so much fun."
The animated film hits theaters in North America on April 7, 2023.
RELATED CONTENT:
Anya Taylor-Joy Reveals the Best Part of Her Super Mario Bros. Role
Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy to Star In Super Mario Bros. Film
Related Gallery