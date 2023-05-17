Pioneering the disco era, Donna Summer had unique beats and melodies that changed the face of music. Dubbed the Queen of Disco, she climbed the music charts and had 14 top-ten singles, including "Hot Stuff," "Bad Girls" and "She Works Hard for the Money," making her one of the most prolific singer-songwriters of her era.

Now fans can see Summer as never before with the release of the HBO Original Love to Love You, Donna Summer. Directed by Oscar and Emmy-winner Roger Ross William and the daughter of Summer, Brooklyn Sudano, this documentary combines intimate footage and interviews from those closest to her.

While many are familiar with her on-stage persona — a dazzling presence that could entertain the biggest crowds — few know what she was really like under it all. This documentary aims to give us a look into the relationships she formed and the bonds she had with her family. In the preview we hear Summer say, "I have a secret life. You're looking at me, but what you see is not what I am." Going on to explain that on stage she isn't singing, but rather acting.

When watching this documentary, you'll finally get to see the woman behind the music.

When and where to watch Love to Love You, Donna Summer:

Those who pay for HBO with their cable package can watch it when it premieres on May 20 at 8 pm.

How to watch Love to Love You, Donna Summer online:

The good news is, you don't have to have cable and add-ons to watch this documentary, it will also premiere on HBO Max at the same time. You can sign up for HBO Max for as low as $10 per month.

Watch on HBO Max

RELATED CONTENT:

How to Watch 'The Randall Scandal: Love, Loathing, and Vanderpump'

How to Watch 'Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves'

How to Watch 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' at Home

'Yellowstone' Season 5: Here's How to Watch Online

How to Watch 'The Little Mermaid' Starring Halle Bailey

How to Watch 'Peter Pan & Wendy' Online — Now Streaming