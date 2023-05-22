With Prime Video, Hulu, Disney+, HBO Max (soon to be, simply, Max), Paramount+, Netflix, Peacock, Discovery+, Starz and even more streaming services, there’s no shortage of options when choosing what to binge-watch in your free time. However, sometimes the amount of great film and television available to stream can be overwhelming and lead to scrolling aimlessly — hoping to land on that perfect piece of content.



Scroll no more! To help you out, ET has rounded up the best movies and TV shows to stream this week, including new arrivals, nostalgia-filled favorites and screen adaptations of classic novels. Plus, a revamp of the early 2000's MTV animated show Clone High where the most famous figures throughout history are cloned and attend a modern-day high school together.

From a brand new comedy routine from the hilarious Wanda Sykes to the return of everyone's favorite reality family with the third season premiere of The Kardashians, we’ve got your content covered this week. Here are the best TV shows and movies to stream this week:



ET, Showtime and Paramount+ are all subsidiaries of Paramount.

American Born Chinese

Hoping he can finally break into the cool crowd, Jin Wang's plans are halted when he's paired with a new foreign exchange student just because they're both Chinese. As it turns out, this new student isn't from China, or even from this planet, and now he needs Jin Wang's help. Starring Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan, this series comes to Disney+ on May 24.

Watch on Disney+

Platonic

Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne star in this latest Apple TV+ series about two friends who reconnect later in life. The dysfunctional friendship starts to consume both of their lives, much to the chagrin of Byrne's family and friends. The duo shines in this hilarious show, coming to streaming May 24.

Watch on Apple TV+

The Kardashians

Following Kim Kardashian's divorce, Khloe Kardashian's fight with cancer and a rift rising between the older sisters, this season of The Kardashians is bringing the drama. Kylie Jenner also addresses the beauty standards her family sets and talks about how she doesn't want that for her own daughter in the third season set to premiere on Hulu on May 25.

Watch on Hulu

FUBAR

Arnold Schwarzenegger is back baby. In his first-ever series, he stars as a CIA operative on the verge of retirement. Things go awry on his last mission when he realizes the agent he goes in to save is his very own daughter. This action-packed series is full of laughs and comes to Netflix on May 25.

Watch on Netflix

Wanda Sykes: I'm an Entertainer

From the pandemic to the insurrection to raising Gen Z children, it seems like nothing is off limits for Wanda Sykes in her latest one-hour-long comedy special. Coming to Netflix on May 23, Sykes is sure to deliver laughs with her delightful performance and hilarious observations.

Watch on Netflix

Clone High (2023)

Featuring the same characters from the original (who were frozen for 20 years), Joan of Arc, JFK, Cleopatra and more are back in the Max reboot of Clone High. Will Forte returns as the voice of a lovestruck teenage Abraham Lincoln on May 23.

Watch on Max

White Men Can't Jump

If you loved the '92 version of White Men Can't Jump starring Woody Harrelson and Wesley Snipes, check out the remake streaming on Hulu now. It has everything you love about the first film — basketball, friendship and non-stop laughs — but with a modern take.

Watch on Hulu

The Family Stallone

Sylvester Stallone is a superstar who often plays a tough guy. In real life, he's a loving father of three independent daughters. The Family Stallone now streaming on Paramount+, gives viewers a look into his unexpected everyday life. This light-hearted reality show is the perfect balance of sweet and silly.

Watch on Paramount+

High Desert

You'll want to add this latest Apple TV+ comedy, High Desert, to your watch list. Patricia Arquette plays a former drug dealer who is turning her life around by becoming a private investigator, though her adult children are skeptical of this change. This series is currently streaming.

Watch on Apple TV+

Angel City

The female-founded women's soccer team Angel City Football Club out of Los Angeles had its first season in 2022 and is subsequently changing the world of women's sports. Owned by talented businesswomen (including Natalie Portman, Jennifer Garner and Abby Wambach, who appear in the HBO Max documentary Angel City), this team is making a huge impact in the industry. The premiere of this three-part documentary dropped on May 16.

Watch on HBO Max

Anna Nicole Smith: You Don't Know Me

The media created a story about the vibrant and beautiful Anna Nicole Smith marrying a much older man to get to his money. But what is the truth about this woman who died all too young? The Netflix documentary, Anna Nicole Smith: You Don't Know Me, that's now been released to the streaming service, gives an inside look at her life like never before.

Watch on Netflix

Queenmaker: The Making of an It Girl

Watch how heiresses like Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie changed the game and rose to fame in the early 2000s with the help of celebrity photographers and publicists in Queenmaker: The Making of an It Girl. What was originally fun and a way to let loose turned toxic for these socialites with the rise of internet blogging. The documentary is currently streaming.

Watch on Hulu

City on Fire

When a college student, Samantha, is shot in Central Park and her best friend becomes the lead suspect, he must figure out who really committed the crime. While the murder is being investigated, Samantha's link between fires across the New York City comes to light only to raise more questions. The murder mystery has been released exclusively to Apple TV+.

Watch on Apple TV+

Queen Cleopatra

Brought to you by executive producer Jada Pinkett Smith, Queen Cleopatra is a docudrama about the former Queen of Egypt. History buffs will enjoy this new take on the iconic queen who ruled a nation. The mini-series released on Wednesday, May 10, consists of four episodes with expert interviews and recreations of what scholars believed happened during her reign.

Watch on Netflix

Spider-Man: Homecoming

Unlike the majority of Marvel films, which Disney+ owns, the Spiderman franchise is owned by Sony Pictures. Previously, Spider-Man: Homecoming was not available to stream with the rest of the MCU, but now the 2017 film and related film Venom are now available on Disney+. There's still no word on if Spider-Man: No Way Home will be coming to the streaming service.

Watch on Disney+

Class of '09

FBI agents who graduated from Quantico in 2009 reunite after a fellow classmate dies. Showing us glimpses of their past and present, Kate Mara and Brian Tyree Henry star in this FX drama that streams exclusively on Hulu.

Watch on Hulu

White House Plumbers

Streaming now, White House Plumbers focuses on the individuals tasked with breaking into the Watergate Hotel. From the producers of Veep and Succession, this limited series now streaming on HBO Max shows the absurd lengths politicians will go to secure a win.

Watch on HBO Max

Silo

Anyone who loves a dystopian/apocalyptic story will want to add Silo to their streaming watchlist. Based on a New York Times best-seller, Wool, the show centers around people confined to living in an underground silo because the earth has become toxic. A small group of people in the silo begin to realize not everything is as it seems and works to uncover the truth of their situation.

Watch on Apple TV+

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

How did Queen Charlotte of Bridgerton become the queen of England? Find out by following her love story in Netflix's Bridgerton prequel streaming now. The show is filled with the same beautiful scenery, gorgeous dresses and amazing hairstyles we know and love from the hit series.

Watch on Netflix

Ed Sheeran: The Sum of It All

Beyond being an undeniably talented singer-songwriter, Ed Sheeran is someone who is deeply passionate about his friends and family. In this four-part docuseries, you'll see Sheeran's unexpected rise to fame and his struggle with grief following the death of one of his closest friends. The first episode of the series is streaming now on Disney+.

Watch on Disney+

A Small Light

Based on the true story of Miep Gies, the legendary and courageous woman who hid Anne Frank and her family, A Small Light airs on the National Geographic's channel. You can watch episodes of the historical drama mini-series starring Lev Schreiber as Otto Frank now, on either Hulu or Disney+.

Watch on Hulu

Watch on Disney+

King Charles: The Boy Who Walked Alone

Fans of the royal family won't want to miss this documentary about King Charles streaming on Paramount+ now. New interviews give insight into his childhood, difficulties he faced fitting in with schoolmates, and his marriage to Princess Diana.

Watch on Paramount+

Peter Pan & Wendy

Disney+ has family movie night covered. Peter Pan, Tinker Bell, Captain Hook and the magic of Neverland are back in Peter Pan & Wendy, which is exclusively streaming now on Disney+. Normally you'd have to go to a theater to see a movie this good, but as a treat for all subscription holders, you get to watch this film in the comfort of your own home.

Watch on Disney+

Citadel

After losing their memory, two spies (Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra) find their way back to one another. Learning that their previous spy organization, Citadel, has fallen they must try to fight back against Manticore, another secret agency that is manipulating leaders around the globe. The six-episode first season premiered on April 28.

Watch on Prime Video

Fatal Attraction

Based on the iconic '80s psychosexual thriller with the same name, Fatal Attraction is a mini-series that is now streaming on Paramount+. Starring Lizzy Caplan, Joshua Jackson and Amanda Peet, we are expecting this version that looks through marriage and infidelity in a more modern way to become an instant classic, just like the original.

Watch on Paramount+

RELATED CONTENT:

How to Watch 'The Little Mermaid' Starring Halle Bailey

How to Watch the New Documentary 'Love to Love You, Donna Summer'

How to Watch 'The Randall Scandal: Love, Loathing, and Vanderpump'

How to Watch 'Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves'

How to Watch 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' at Home

'The Real Housewives of New York City' Season 14 Trailer Is Here