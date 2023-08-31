If you always wanted to see Taylor Swift in concert on her Eras Tour, but were unable to get a ticket for a live show, you'll soon be able to enjoy the next best thing -- an epic concert documentary.

As it turns out, all those cameras and film crews recording a slew of her stops at her concerts in the United States weren't just stage decoration. Swift announced the news of the upcoming documentary early Thursday morning.

"The Eras Tour has been the most meaningful, electric experience of my life so far and I’m overjoyed to tell you that it’ll be coming to the big screen soon 😆" she wrote in a post on social media. "Starting Oct 13th you’ll be able to experience the concert film in theaters in North America! Tickets are on sale now at amctheatres.com. Eras attire, friendship bracelets, singing and dancing encouraged 1, 2, 3 LGB!!!! (iykyk)"

The Eras Tour is Swift's sixth concert tour, and easily the biggest and most successful of her career thus far.

The U.S. leg l kicked off on March 17 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, and continued through Aug. 9, wrapping up with a six-night run at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

During those months, Swift shattered commercial records -- even before the tour actually began. When first on sale, she sold 2.4 million tickets, which set a new record for most tickets sold by an artist in a single day (by more than nearly 1 million).

According to most conservative estimates, the tour is expected to break the $1 billion mark when all is said and done, which would make it the highest-ever grossing tour in history.

Swift recently wrapped up a four-show stop in Mexico City over the weekend, after which she is set to take a two-month break before returning to the stage in November with shows in Buenos Aires.

The Eras Tour is set to come to a close on Nov. 23, 2024, following a six-night run at the Rogers Centre in Toronto, Canada.

Swift's massive performances in Los Angeles earlier this month brought out tens of thousands of adoring fans. In fact, during more than one of the shows -- after performing "Champagne Problems" -- Swift got emotional as the audience delivered a standing ovation for nearly eight minutes.

"What do I say to you after that?" she asked the crowd. "That was so deeply abnormal and beautiful. I don't know what to do or say."

"I'm going to spend several decades trying to figure out words for how that just made me feel," she continued. "I'm trying to get it together. I've completely lost control over my brain -- and that's your fault.... I'm just gonna float through the rest of the show, so thanks for that."

While celebrities have attended The Eras Tour in droves all across the country, Swift's L.A. performances were particularly star-studded. Among the A-list concertgoers were Selena Gomez, Emma Stone, Charlize Theron, Mindy Kaling, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Taylor Lautner, Cameron Diaz, Tiffany Haddish, Kevin Costner, Sophia Bush, Victoria Justice, Ashley Greene, Zoe Saldana, Sofia Richie, Haley Lu Richardson, Michelle Monaghan, Camilla Luddington, Mariska Hargitay, Courteney Cox and Kaia Gerber, to name just a few.

