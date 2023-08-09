Taylor Swift enjoyed a "deeply abnormal and beautiful" moment during her latest stop on The Eras tour in Los Angeles, California.

After performing "Champagne Problems" during Tuesday's concert at SoFi Stadium, Swift got emotional as the audience delivered a standing ovation for nearly eight minutes.

"What do I say to you after that?" she asked the crowd. "That was so deeply abnormal and beautiful. I don't know what to do or say."

She continued, "I think it's safe to say that I, like all people, will experience a certain amount of emotional downward spirals throughout the course of the rest of my life and in those moments, you can rest assured I'm gonna think about what you just did. And I'm gonna feel better. So thank you. That was insane. It was crazy."

Swift took some time to collect herself, admitting that she was still struggling to come up with an appropriate reaction as she rambled on.

"I'm going to spend several decades trying to figure out words for how that just made me feel," she said. "I'm trying to get it together. I've completely lost control over my brain -- and that's your fault."

She concluded, "I'm just gonna float through the rest of the show, so thanks for that."

Taylor after the crowd cheered for over SEVEN MINUTES after champagne problems #LATSTheErasTour#TSTheErasTourpic.twitter.com/7VIjzFnQRI — Jessica🫶🏻 LA (@onlyoneofjess) August 9, 2023

not to be dramatic BUT i think we just made history for the longest champagne problems applause omg #LATSTheErasTourpic.twitter.com/RGrRQLR5nQ — Kiani Margolis (@kianimargolis) August 9, 2023

Before that, amid the applause, Swift was captured looking shocked and moved in several videos on social media. While she stayed quiet, she could be seen shaking her head while mouthing things like, "Oh my God," "What do I do?" and "I have lost control of the crowd."

Taylor is CRYING during the champagne problems ovation omg #LATSTheErasTourpic.twitter.com/VMBRvdsS4i — Kiani Margolis (@kianimargolis) August 9, 2023

Tuesday marked Swift's fifth night at SoFi Stadium, her second-to-last performance on the first U.S. leg of her tour. She'll wrap up in Los Angeles with a final bow on Wednesday, Aug. 9, before kicking off her international dates on Aug. 24 in Mexico City, Mexico.

While celebrities have attended The Eras Tour in droves all across the country, Swift's L.A. performances have been particularly star-studded. Among her most recent concertgoers are Selena Gomez, Emma Stone, Charlize Theron, Mindy Kaling, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Taylor Lautner, Cameron Diaz, Tiffany Haddish, Kevin Costner, Sophia Bush, Victoria Justice, Ashley Greene, Zoe Saldana, Sofia Richie, Haley Lu Richardson, Michelle Monaghan, Camilla Luddington, Mariska Hargitay, Courteney Cox and Kaia Gerber, to name just a few.

RELATED CONTENT:

Taylor Swift Kicks Off ‘Eras’ Tour in LA With Stadium Full of Celebs This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Selena Gomez Supports Pal Taylor Swift at 'Eras Tour' Concert in L.A.

Kevin Costner Makes Rare Public Appearance at Taylor Swift's Concert

Taylor Swift's 6-Night L.A. Tour Run: Every Star Who's Been So Far

Taylor Swift Pens Sweet Personal Note for Alicia Keys' Son Genesis

Channing Tatum Embraces 'Daddy' Era and Dances at Taylor Swift Concert

Taylor Swift Gifts Kobe Bryant's Daughter '22' Hat in Touching Moment

Related Gallery