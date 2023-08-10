Kevin Costner Declares He's a 'Swiftie' After Taylor Swift's Los Angeles Concert With Daughter Grace
Kevin Costner's reputation as a star dad just went up exponentially because everyone knows all too well that taking your daughter to a Taylor Swift concert's as good as it gets.
The Yellowstone actor and his 13-year-old daughter, Grace, were spotted having a fun father-daughter date Monday night at SoFi Stadium for Day 5 of the Midnights songstress' Eras Tour concert in California. The 68-year-old actor was spotted in a VIP suite wearing a white dress shirt, a smirk on his face, and even a couple of friendship bracelets.
On Thursday, Costner took to Instagram to share videos from his night out with his daughter. "I had an amazing time with my daughter at the @taylorswift show. I was absolutely blown away watching her art bring so many people together. I had a great view of her band and had a blast watching them, too. An inspiring night. I’m officially a Swiftie!"
An eyewitness tells ET that Costner was the dutiful father and was also seen chatting with Never Have I Ever's narrator and tennis legend John McEnroe in the VIP suite.
"He definitely seemed tired by the middle of the show, but stayed for his daughter," the eyewitness tells ET. The concert -- including openers -- runs nearly six hours long.
Costner is far from the only celebrity to attend Swift's Eras Tour. Channing Tatum embraced his inner daddy when he was seen dancing the night away with his own daughter in video provided by none other than Gayle King. Vanessa Bryant, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Sarah Paulson, Mindy Kaling, Brie Larson, and Sarah Michelle Gellar are among the celebs who have also hit up Swift's highly-anticipated tour.
The father-daughter outing comes less than two weeks after Costner spent time in Aspen, Colorado with his three children -- sons Cayden, 16, and Hayes, 14, and Grace -- whom he shares with his estranged wife, Christine Baumgartner.
Costner and Baumgartner are in the middle of a contentious divorce. The latest development in the case set hearing dates for Aug. 31 and Sept. 9 in Santa Barbara Court over how much Costner will have to fork out in child support. While the court tentatively ruled the actor-director would have to pay $129,755 per month, the judge still has to sign off on the amount.
During the hearings, both sides will argue their point. Baumgartner had previously requested $248,000 per month while Costner said he's willing to fork over $51,940 per month.
