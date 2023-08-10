Taylor Swift Performs 6th and Final Concert of L.A. Eras Tour Run: Here's Every Star Who Attended
Taylor Swift Left Emotional After Nearly 8-Minute Standing Ovati…
True Thompson and Psalm West Wearing Casts After Getting Hurt
Cameron Diaz Dances to Taylor Swift With Tiffany Haddish in Rare…
‘My Big Fat Fabulous Life' Season 11: Whitney Tearfully Mourns M…
Sinéad O'Connor Dead at 56: New Details
Sandra Bullock's Longtime Partner Bryan Randall Dies at 57
Sandra Bullock's Late Partner Bryan Randall Dead at 57: Actress'…
How Rihanna is Prepping for Two Kids Under 2 With A$AP Rocky (So…
Beyoncé’s Bodyguard: Meet the Man Who Went Viral With ‘Renaissan…
Britney Spears' Kids May Move to Hawaii With Kevin Federline Aft…
Taylor Swift Left Emotional After Nearly 8-Minute Standing Ovati…
'Welcome to Plathville' Season 5: Kim Starts Dating Following Se…
Taylor Swift Kicks Off ‘Eras’ Tour in LA With Stadium Full of Ce…
'90 Day Fiancé': Armando Breaks Down in Tears Over Kenny's Hesit…
'The Bachelorette's Kaitlyn Bristowe & Jason Tartick Call It Qui…
Sandra Bullock’s Partner Bryan Randall's Quiet ALS Battle: Medic…
Watch Charlize Theron and Daughters Dance at Taylor Swift Concert
Lizzo Lawsuit: Dancers’ Lawyer Says He’s Heard From 6 More People
Watch Channing Tatum Dance With Daughter Everly at Taylor Swift’…
Taylor Swift rounded out her Los Angeles residency on Wednesday -- and she did not disappoint! On Aug. 3, the 33-year-old "Shake It Off" singer began her 6-night Eras Tour run at SoFi Stadium, and she's received lots of love from her famous friends and fans every single night.
Swift drew a massive number of Swifties to the grand arena, which houses over 100,000 concertgoers, belting out some of her massive hit singles.
The sold-out concerts predictably drew a huge crowd of Hollywood's heavy hitters -- including Jamie King, Selena Gomez, Mindy Kaling, Charlize Theron, Taylor Lautner, Emma Stone, Channing Tatum, Kevin Costner and many, many more. Here's a look at who turned up to Swift's celebrated shows.
Night 6:
Actress Jamie King -- who named Swift as the godmother of her son, Leo Thames, in 2016 -- attended the final show of Taylor's L.A. Eras Tour run on Wednesday. King took to her Instagram Story to share a photo of friendship bracelets, including one that read "godmother" as an ode to Swift!
Karlie Kloss was also spotted at the show amid longstanding rumors that the former best friends previously had a falling out. Multiple fans posted videos to TikTok and Instagram of the 31-year-old model with her husband, Joshua Kushner, in the stands.
Other notable stars in the building on night six included Kerry Washington, Adam Sandler, Amanda Kloots, Kyle Richards, Hillary Duff, Bru on the Radio, Caelynn Miller-Keyes, and Miles Teller's wife, Keleigh Sperry.
Jamie King
Karlie Kloss
Amanda Kloots
Caelynn Miller-Keyes
Adam Sandler
Kerry Washington
Emily Blunt and John Krasinski
D'Arcy Carden
Abigail Heringer and Noah Erb
Sadie Sink and Anya Taylor-Joy
Halsey
Kyle Richards
Milo Manheim
Sydney Sweeney
Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert
Emma Stone (Again)
Night 5:
Swift's bestie Selena Gomez stepped out again to see the show with her little sister, Gracie. Additional celebs in the audience included Meghan Markle, Taylor Lautner, Emma Stone, Austin Butler, Adam Scott, Jeff Goldblum, Laura Dern, Mariska Hargitay, Courteney Cox, Savannah Guthrie and Kaia Gerber, to name just a few.
For his part, Lautner was spotted handing out friendship bracelets that read "Uncle Tay" at the Aug. 8 show.
Selena Gomez
Emma Stone
Taylor Lautner
Savannah Guthrie
Night 4:
Mindy Kaling took her daughter, Kit, out for her very first concert, gushing that it was "the best first concert EVER." Also in a celebratory mood, Charlize Theron was joined by her daughters as the actress partied the night away on her 48th birthday.
Among the other stars in attendance that night were: Cameron Diaz, Tiffany Haddish, Flavor Flav, Kevin Costner, Colton Underwood, Sophia Bush, Victoria Justice, Ashley Greene, Zoe Saldana, Sofia Richie, Kaitlyn Dever, Dane Cook, Haley Lu Richardson, Camilla Luddington, Noah Beck, Chrishell Stause, Emma Hernan, Sarah Jeffery, Dita Von Teese, Renee Rapp, Michelle Monaghan, and Shannon Beador.
Mindy Kaling
Charlize Theron
Chrishell Stause and G-Flip
Kevin Costner
Tiffany Haddish (who sported Teva shoes and BaubleBar bracelets)
Tyler Hubbard
Michelle Monaghan
Nights 3 and 2:
Channing Tatum was among the Swiftie Dads in the crowd, rocking an appropriately-themed "Anti-Hero" shirt for the occasion. Meanwhile, Alicia Keys scored cool mom points with her 8-year-old son, Genesis, who received a handwritten note from Swift at the show.
Channing Tatum
Emma Roberts (a guest of Divi Official)
Alicia Keys
Lupita Nyong'o with Zach Braff, Donald Faison, Darren Criss
Ashley Tisdale
Seth Green
Jessica Alba, Cash Warren and Their Family
Hilary Duff
Elizabeth Banks and Amy Adams
Jennie Garth
James Marsden
Woody Harrelson
Jesse McCartney
Paula Abdul and Vince Vaughn
Lily Rabe
Gayle King
Karamo Brown
Max Greenfield and Hunter Schafer
Lana Condor
Sofia Vergara
James Kennedy and Ally Lewber (who wore coordinating Nadine Merabi looks)
Vanessa Lachey
Kaitlyn Dever
Katherine Schwarzenegger
Alicia Keys
Night 1:
On opening night of Swift's L.A. residency, Aly Raisman, Allison Holker, Heidi and Spencer Pratt, Dylan Mulvaney, Dixie D’Amelio, Danny Pudi, Hayley Kiyoko, Sarah Drew, Lizzy McAlpine, Babyface, Loren Gray, Kathryn Gallagher, Stephanie Styles, Molly Shannon, and Katie Couric were among those in attendance.
Vanessa Bryant took to Instagram to share a photo of the specially decorated ensemble she created to pay tribute to both Swift and her late husband, Kobe Bryant. Her jean jacket featured a photo of the Los Angeles Lakers legend surprising Swift on stage during her concert at the Staples Center in 2015.
Swift also surprised Vanessa and Kobe's 6-year-old daughter, Bianka Bryant, with her "22" hat and a sweet hug from the stage during the show.
Meanwhile, Modern Family alum Jesse Tyler Ferguson and husband Justin Mikita got in on the Swiftie craze by making friendship bracelets to trade with other friends at the concert.
"Justin told me I have to make these for the @taylorswift #erastour tonight," Ferguson captioned a photo of himself wearing several handmade bracelets. "I am 47 years old but I don't want to be underprepared."
The friendship bracelets are a popular trend among Swift's famous fans just as they are among her legion of diehard followers.Apart from Ferguson, many other stars showed off their bracelets on social media, including Sofia Carson, Sarah Paulson, Mindy Kaling, Brie Larson, Madelyn Cline, Sarah Michelle Gellar and Taylor Lautner's wife, Taylor Dome.
@keatkeatonthebeat we’re ready for you taylor ✨ #erastour#erastouroutfits#rarebeauty♬ original sound - 🤍🎧
The official account for the Eras Tour also shared the news that friendship bracelets had been placed on every single seat in SoFi Stadium for the concerts, so everyone could get in on the fun.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department weighed in on the massive popularity of the shows and the security presence, stating that the "massive influx" of concertgoers required them to increase police presence at metro stations and on public transit.
"The (sheriff's) department, in coordination with LA Metro and the Los Angeles Police Department, will be providing additional law enforcement staffing throughout the Metro system to support the Taylor Swift concert series at SoFi Stadium," the LASD stated. "The department is providing a similar level of visibility as the 2022 Super Bowl in order to ensure the safety of the public throughout the Metro system."
Swift's run in Los Angeles wrapped up her first U.S. leg of her Eras Tour, and it comes to a close just as she recently handed out bonuses to a lot of the people who helped make it all possible.
ET learned earlier this week that Taylor gave $100,000 bonuses to around 50 of her production truck drivers and also gave bonuses to her band members, dancers, lighting and sound technicians, caterers and others -- all to the tune of over $5 million.
TMZ was the first to report on the generous payouts and notes they are "end-of-the-tour" bonuses. Swift kicked off the United States leg of her concerts back in March in Glendale, Arizona, and finishes this weekend in Inglewood, California, before heading to Mexico.
Swift is already one of the highest-paid entertainers in the world, but now it looks like her Eras Tour could be the highest-grossing tour of all time, earning a record-setting $1 billion in sales.
RELATED CONTENT:
Taylor Swift Announces '1989 (Taylor's Version)' During L.A. Show
Meghan Markle Attends Taylor Swift Show While Prince Harry Is in Japan
Charlize Theron Dances With Her Kids at Taylor Swift's Concert
Taylor Swift Appears Emotional During Nearly 8-Minute Standing Ovation
Selena Gomez Supports Pal Taylor Swift at 'Eras Tour' Concert in L.A.
Cameron Diaz Dances to Taylor Swift With Tiffany Haddish in Rare Appearance at Concert