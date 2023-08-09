Charlize Theron celebrated her birthday in a way that will never go out of style.

On Tuesday, the Oscar winner shared a rare video of her with her children at none other than Taylor Swift's concert in California. As fans well know, Swift is in the middle of her highly anticipated Eras Tour, including six scheduled performances at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles that cap off on Wednesday.

It seems Theron and her kids, Jackson and August -- who she adopted in 2012 and 2015 -- were having an unforgettable time at the show on Monday, which was the actress' 48th birthday. In the clip, fans can see the proud mom and her children dancing to Swift's 2014 hit, "Shake It Off," in unison.

"Thank you for the best birthday ever @taylorswift!!!" Theron captioned the post. "We had such a great f**king time 💃."

While Theron tends to keep the youngsters out of the spotlight, she did candidly dish on what they think about her Hollywood career during a Hollywood Reporter interview in 2022.

"In their heads, they’re like, 'We know you work, but we’re not 100 percent sure what you do.' My younger one goes, 'Oh my God, Mom, it feels like you can’t hold a job,'" Theron shared. "And my older one, she’s a pre-teen now, so there are moments, like, we’re walking through an airport and [she sees me on a Dior billboard] and she’s just like, 'Oh my God, you’re on a f**king wall with no shirt, Mom. This is so embarrassing. Put a shirt on!' And I’m like, 'That will pay for your college!'"

"But deep down, like every mother," she added, "I just want to f**king impress them."

Judging by their facial expressions at the concert, mission accomplished!

Check out all the other celebrities who have attended Swift's Los Angeles shows so far in ET's story here.

RELATED CONTENT:

Charlize Theron Talks Anya Taylor-Joy's Casting in 'Furiosa' Prequel

Charlize Theron Says Her Kids Are Still Not Exactly Sure What She Does

Charlize Theron Says She's 'Out of Practice' When It Comes to Dating

Charlize Theron Recalls Daughter Jackson Feeling 'Hurt' by Being Called the 'Wrong Pronoun' This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Related Gallery