Charlize Theron is happy to welcome Anya Taylor-Joy to the Mad Max: Fury Road family. In an interview with ET's Nischelle Turner, the 47-year-old actress revealed how she feels about Taylor-Joy taking over the role of Furiosa in the upcoming prequel film of the same name.

"I met her years ago and I haven't really been around her at a function or anything like that," Theron said of if she's spoken to Taylor-Joy about the part. Though they haven't communicated just yet, Theron said she "can't think of a better actress" to take on the part in the film, which will focus on Furiosa's origin story.

"I think she's going to be totally OK. Without talking to me, she's going to be absolutely fine," Theron said of Taylor-Joy.

ET's chat with Theron happened at the Fast X premiere at The Colosseum in Rome, Italy, something the actress could hardly believe.

"I'm here with really good friends and family who I've been in the business with for over 25 years. So, it's really nice," Theron said. "I mean last night, we just went, like, 'Who gets to have a premiere at the Colosseum?'"

Back at home, Theron is mom to daughters August, 8, and Jackson, 11. While both girls aren't totally into the Fast franchise, each of them has developed a love for driving.

"I have one daughter that's definitely into this stuff and then I have another daughter that's not so much into this stuff," she said of the movie. "I've just recently started teaching them a little bit how to drive, and they're super into that. Like, super into that... Everyone's like, 'What are you doing?' I was like, 'I was 8 or 9 when I learned.' So we've been doing it. It's going OK."

Fast X is in theaters May 19.

