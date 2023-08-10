Karlie Kloss Spotted at Taylor Swift's Final L.A. Eras Tour Concert After Rumored Falling Out
Karlie Kloss was spotted at Taylor Swift's sixth and final Eras Tour show in Los Angeles on Wednesday night. Multiple fans posted videos to TikTok and Instagram of the 31-year-old model with her husband, Joshua Kushner, in the stands at SoFi Stadium on Wednesday.
In one clip, Kloss is seen wearing a white vest and blue jeans for the event while Kushner is sporting a grey-green polo shirt with a decorative headband to finish the look.
In another clip, Kloss poses for a pic with fans in the stands, flashing a big grin.
Kloss' attendance at Swift's concert comes amid longstanding rumors that the former best friends had a falling out, however, neither party has confirmed.
In 2018, Kloss briefly addressed the feud rumors in an interview with The New York Times, however, she brushed it off, simply saying, "Don't believe everything you read."
Kloss and Swift met in 2013 and became fast friends -- the duo even appeared together on the cover of Vogue Magazine and did several other joint interviews together. From Swift's famous Fourth of July parties to road trips and award shows, Kloss and Swift were seemingly inseparable.
However, in 2018, fans began to question if the two had a falling out when Swift did not attend Kloss' wedding and did not congratulate her on social media. Swift was in Australia on tour at the time of the nuptials.
That same year, Jennifer Lawrence added fuel to the rumors' fire when she said in an interview with The New York Times, “I’d like to know what’s going on with Karlie Kloss and Taylor Swift, that’s the honest to God truth,” Jennifer told the publication. “Is nobody else curious? It’s keeping me up at night. What happened?”
Since then, fans have speculated a few of Swift's songs have been about her falling out with Kloss including “it’s time to go,” “right where you left me,” and "closure" from her Evermore album.
